Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 is set to release on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the MANGA Plus website. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

With No. 9’s core all but confirmed as destroyed heading into the next issue, fans are curious to learn if they’re on the precipice of the manga’s conclusion or if a new arc will begin following the fight against No. 9. Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for chapter 113 as of this article’s writing.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 release date and time

No. 9's plans are crumbling down heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 (Image via Production I.G)

As mentioned, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, August 30, 2024. This translates to a Thursday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Thursday, August 29, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, August 30, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, August 30, 2024

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 may see Mina and Kafka achieve their childhood dreams (Image via Production I.G)

Fans of the series can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 112 recap

Kaiju No. 8, chapter 112, began with Mina Ashiro firing the last magazine in her custom weapon at No. 9, successfully hitting it and breaking its shield. While impressed with their strategy, No. 9 foiled it somewhat by revealing a second, smaller shield maintained around his core specifically. This was due to No. 2 and No. 9 having separate shields. No. 9 bragged about his victory, withstanding Kafka Hibino’s attack and then regenerating his outer shield.

Kafka committed to attacking since they had no other option when No. 9 suddenly felt something was wrong. He then lost control of No. 2 as Isao Shinomiya’s consciousness rose to the surface, seemingly having been waiting for this exact moment based on his appearance and No. 9’s dialogue. Isao then took control of No. 9’s body to the point where his face started to appear, deactivating his shield in the process.

Kafka recognized this and shed a tear as No. 9 tried counterattacking. However, Kafka survived and, thanks to Isao, landed his Alternative Sixth Form, Neo God of Thunder, on No. 9’s core. No. 9 questioned how many times humans will continue surpassing his expectations, as Kafka was seen breaking through the core’s outer shell. The issue ended by showing the shockwave of this final blow but not confirming No. 9’s defeat.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113 (speculative)

Although No. 9’s defeat isn’t confirmed heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 113, fans can expect it to be confirmed in the next issue that its core is damaged to the point of being unable to fight. This could be a happy compromise for mangaka Naoya Matsumoto, as it may allow him to give Kafka, Mina, and the Kaiju Defense Force this victory without killing off No. 9.

On that note, however, chapter 113 should serve as a major indicator of whether the series is set to end in the coming weeks or begin a new major story arc/saga. It’s difficult to say which is the case heading into chapter 113, but No. 9’s status by the issue’s end should be a good indicator.

