Kaiju No. 8 chapter 77 delayed on the day of the anime preview's release

An unannounced delay has ruined what would have been a simultaneous release of Kaiju No. 8 chapter 77 and the series' anime preview trailer. Upon the release of what many anticipated would be the next story-centric chapter in the mainline series, readers were instead treated to an illustration compilation extra chapter.

While still enjoyable, the missed opportunity of the coincident release of these two installments for the franchise cannot be understated or ignored. Now, fans will have to wait until the new year for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 77, which is currently slated to officially release on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest news as well as recaps where the mainline story will be at when Kaiju No. 8 chapter 77 finally arrives.

Dual-threat day for Naoya Matsumoto’s series ruined by unexpected delay of Kaiju No. 8 chapter 77

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Kaiju No. 8, Ch. 76.1: No regular chapter this week, but enjoy these gorgeous color art pages! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Hz26n3 Kaiju No. 8, Ch. 76.1: No regular chapter this week, but enjoy these gorgeous color art pages! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Hz26n3 https://t.co/pJoqFvO0f2

The Kaiju No. 8 chapter 77 delay was unfortunately not announced at the end of the prior issue. While an unfortunate discovery for fans of the series’ manga, many at least took solace in the release of the preview teaser earlier today.

The teaser featured protagonist Kafka Hibino’s human and Kaiju-form character designs, as well as confirmed Production I.G. as the series’ animation studio. It was also revealed that the anime would debut in 2024, which surprised a lot of viewers. Additionally, the teaser also announced that the manga series has eclipsed 10 million copies in circulation as of the video’s release.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 77 was set to continue the story from the previous issue, which ended with several numbered Kaiju appearing before the Defense Force’s strongest fighters. These Kaiju aren’t new, as they formally debuted in the series’ 68th issue, which also teased the beginning of a massive war arc between humankind and the Kaiju.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks KAIJU NO.8 ANIME PV

STUDIO: PRODUCTION I.G

RELEASES IN 2024

KAIJU NO.8 ANIME PV STUDIO: PRODUCTION I.GRELEASES IN 2024https://t.co/Mp2pQACjLd

The latest issue saw the Defense Force mop up the last of the first wave of Kaiju, mainly thanks to the long-range help of Mina Ashiro. The issue also established Ashiro as one of, if not the best, long-range Kaiju killer in the world, with several Defense Force scientists and leaders emphasizing how effective and deadly she can be.

Following the death of her final target, several members of the Defense Force celebrated as if the war had already been won. However, several of the Defense Force’s best fighters expressed different opinions, which were then supported by Kaiju No. 9 finally making his move. With this, the Kaiju who had appeared in chapter 68 began making their appearances in front of the Defense Force’s strongest soldiers.

The issue then ended shortly thereafter, emphasizing that these Kaiju were of the highest caliber possible and that their appearance had marked the beginning of the second wave. While fans were hoping that Kaiju No. 8 chapter 77 would be released today and continue this enthralling storyline, that has unfortunately been proven not to be the case.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes