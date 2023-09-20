Kakegurui season 3: Everything we know (so far)

Fans of the wide­ly popular gambling anime series, Kake­gurui, are eagerly awaiting ne­ws about a potential Kakegurui Season 3. As of September 19, 2023, there has been no official announcement regarding the release­ of Kakegurui's upcoming season. However, there are several promising indications that suggest its development may be underway.

The anime's previous seasons and spin-off series garnered a lot of fan following, which makes it worth a watch.

This article will explore the current status of Kakegurui Season 3 and clarify why the spin-off, Kake­gurui Twin, should not be considered the third season of the mainline series as it varies from the main story's plot.

All the reasons why Kakegurui Season 3 may become a reality eventually

Despite the absence of an official confirmation, several factors hint at the possibility of a third season. Firstly, the Kakegurui manga, upon which the anime is based, is still ongoing, with new chapters regularly hitting the shelves. This ongoing source material provides a foundation for the creation of additional anime seasons.

Secondly, Kakegurui has garnered immense popularity both in Japan and internationally. The demand for more content from this captivating series remains high, bolstering the case for a third season.

Lastly, the production studio behind Kakegurui, MAPPA, is known for its busy schedule. However, the studio has previously managed to handle multiple projects simultaneously. This suggests that despite their other commitments, they could potentially produce Kakegurui season 3.

Why Kakegurui Twin isn't Season 3

In August 2022, Netflix released a spin-off anime series, titled Kakegurui Twin. While this spin-off excited fans, it's essential to clarify that it is not considered the third season of the mainline series for several reasons:

1. A different narrative angle: Kakegurui Twin is a spin-off, which means it deviates from the main storyline. It explores a different narrative angle rather than continuing the events of the original series.

2. Prequel setting: The spin-off takes place a year before the main Kakegurui series, offering insight into the backstory of one of the key characters, Mary Saotome. This chronological difference distinguishes it from the chronological progression of a traditional sequel.

3. Different protagonist: Instead of following the adventures of the main protagonist of Kakegurui, Yumeko Jabami, Kakegurui Twin places the spotlight on Mary Saotome, giving fans a deeper understanding of her character.

About Kakegurui

For those new to the world of Kakegurui, the series revolves around Hyakkaou Private Academy, an elite school catering to the wealthy and influential. Here, students engage in high-stakes gambling games that determine their social status and hierarchy. This unique educational system is designed to prepare them for the cutthroat world beyond the academy's walls.

The story centers on a gambling prodigy who disrupts the established order upon her arrival at the academy. While the series explores the thrill and excitement of gambling, it also carries a message about the dangers of risking everything for the sake of winning.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, while there is no official news about the release of Kakegurui Season 3, there are promising signs that it might be on the cards. The ongoing manga, the series' popularity, and the track record of the production studio all point toward the potential for more Kakegurui in the future.

However, it's important to distinguish the spin-off Kakegurui Twin from the mainline series. While Kakegurui Twin offers a fresh perspective and additional depth to the Kakegurui universe, it should not be confused with season 3 of the original series.

As fans eagerly await official news about Kakegurui Season 3, they can still immerse themselves in the story through the manga.

