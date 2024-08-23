Kashin Koji's powers in Boruto could answer one of the oldest Amado questions

The Boruto series, despite its progression, has plenty of elements that still haven’t been explained in the series. There are characters in the manga whose true abilities are still unknown. In fact, as the manga progressed, the newer chapters continued to reveal new powers and Kashin Koji is one such character.

Not much was known about him ever since he was introduced. However, the latest chapter revealed an interesting piece of information that makes him far stronger than what fans had anticipated.

Fans also believe that Kashin Koji’s ability could be tied to another character in the series - Amado. It’s hard to trust him and his intellect allows him to pull strings from the background, making him a massive threat in the series. Let’s understand what Kashin Koji’s new ability is and how it ties to Amado in the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Fan theory attempting to highlight Amado’s potential based on Kashin Koji’s new ability

We all know that it was Amado Sanzu who created Kashin Koji. The latter was created with the sole intention of killing Isshiki Otsutsuki. Kashin Koji’s newest ability is foresight. This was revealed in chapter 13 of the Two Blue Vortex manga series. He was able to foresee some of the biggest plot points in the story.

He was able to foresee Isshiki’s opponent and his fate. He was able to foresee Isshiki's take on Naruto Uzumaki in his Baryon Mode transformation. He also foresaw Eida using her Omnipotence to switch Boruto and Kawaki’s places. These are just some of the many events that Kashin Koji was able to see before they even took place.

One question that still hasn’t been answered is this - how strong is Amado? There isn’t much that we know about him except for the fact that he is incredibly intelligent which allows him to create some of the most impressive clones and tools that have been shown in the series. If Kashin Koji, a clone that Amado created, is the code to foresee things, then what is stopping Amado from wielding such powers?

Fans have reason to believe that he not only has the same powers as Kashin Koji but also has found a way to control him. One thing that we know about Amado is that he is the kind of character who pulls strings from the background. If he controls Kashin Koji, there is a very high chance that he is manipulating certain events to get the final outcome.

Amado could also be one of the main antagonists in the series. It isn’t far-fetched to assume that he is manipulating almost every major event that is currently taking place. If he has control over Kashin Koji, he could be manipulating the likes of Boruto who was working in close proximity with Kashin Koji.

Since Amado’s objective, aside from the revival of his daughter, is unknown, it is hard to predict the extent of his manipulation. However, fans can be certain that he will turn out to be one of the most influential characters in the manga series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

