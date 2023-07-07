King the Land chapter 11 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

King The Land chapter 11, is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2023. In the last chapter, fans witnessed the tension arising between the protagonist of the series, Gu Won and his sister. Additionally, it also showed Gu Won contemplating leaving his home and traveling far away.

Original story by Choi Rom and illustrated by Spoon, King the Land manhwa is a prequel to the popular K-Drama romance series of the same name. The JTBC network, working in conjunction with Kakao Entertainment, has given its approval for the webcomic, which tells the love story of Gu Won and Cheon Sa-rang. Additionally, the manhwa is meant to complement the drama by including side stories revolving around the main plot.

King The Land chapter 11 might see Gu Won moving abroad to pursue his studies

Release date and time, where to read King The Land chapter 11

As previously stated, King The Land chapter 11 by Choi Rom will be released on July 8, 2023, at 12 am KST. Fans will be able to read the chapter on the same day all over the world. However, publication dates and timings could change because of time zone differences.

Readers can read King The Land chapter 11 on the Kakao Page and Kakao Webtoon. Though the first few chapters are free, fans must sign up to read the rest. Unfortunately, the manhwa is not available in English for international fans. However, on July 8, the Tapas website will release the webtoon.

The timings listed below correspond to their respective time zones King The Land chapter 11.

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Friday, July 7, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Friday, July 7, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Friday, July 7, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Friday, July 7, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Friday, July 7, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 pm, Friday, July 7, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Korean standard time (KST): 12:00 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

A quick recap of King The Land chapter 10

King the Land chapter 11 release date (Image via Choi Rom, Spoon/ JTBC network, Kakao Entertainment)

The most recent chapter began with Gu Won, who was seen in the chapter as a high schooler. The protagonist was spotted in class discussing with his friends which type of girl they preferred. As it was Gu Won's turn, he told them that he prefers smiling girls and recalled catching a glimpse of Sarang when they were younger. In addition, he shared with them the story of a girl who is adept at climbing trees. However, everyone around him froze as soon as he stated this.

Following this, Gu Won was seen having lunch with his family. As they were having lunch, his father and sister started to discuss their family business. Gu Won decided to eat quickly and leave. However, as soon as he prepared to leave, his father advised him to work hard in class and maintain his current standing so that he could enroll in college and pursue a business degree like his sister.

King the Land chapter 11 release date (Image via Choi Rom, Spoon/ JTBC network, Kakao Entertainment)

Following that, after they had finished their lunch, Gu Won and his sister were seen together, with the latter asking him what he thought about studying abroad. As she said this, Gu Won shared his disinterest in taking over the company and said that she shouldn't be afraid of just being a mere high school student. As he said this, his sister reminded him that he would be unable to take anything like property and business shares like his mother.

Gu Won returned to his room, puzzled as to why he was studying since he was simply serving his father. Moreover, he couldn't locate any information on his mother. The chapter ended with him sitting on his bed, thinking of traveling somewhere far away.

What to expect from King The Land chapter 11?

King the Land chapter 11 release date (Image via Choi Rom, Spoon/ JTBC network, Kakao Entertainment)

As the last chapter saw Gu Won considering moving abroad to pursue his studies, the fandom could anticipate seeing the protagonist follow this plan in King The Land chapter 11. However, since it is currently midterm exam season, Gu Won might search for Sarang in the interim. However, he may also choose to start looking for information about his mother for the time being.

