Buddy Daddies: Does Rei wants to be the successor of his family organization? Explained

In the last few episodes of Buddy Daddies, Rei's character has been emphasized meticulously. The show has been getting immense praise for its plot, characterization, animation, and progress.

All three of the main characters are celebrated equally and are an integral part of the story, and very much the reason for the success of Buddy Daddies.

The anime features two assassins, Kazuki and Rei, with their own stories to share with the viewers. As the plot of Buddy Daddies progressed, the two assassins' past is also explored. Rei's past was revealed in the last few episodes, which fans were looking forward to since his character is a mysterious one.

Fans were given a glimpse into his family and their business, which Rei is expected to take over. However, it was quite evident how desperate Rei was as he fought his demons. Fans also saw how he craved a regular life with Miri, just like Kazuki does, but Rei is held tight by situations that he cannot ignore or escape.

Buddy Daddies: Rei wants a normal life but is haunted by the darkness of his past and future responsibilities

Rei from Buddy Daddies. (Image via P.A. Works)

Rei, who was born into an influential underworld family, has been ruthlessly trained to become a cold-blooded, emotionless killing machine for the organization. He is molded into a prodigy by his father and the latter's ambitious plans to make Rei stronger so he can lead their organization in the future. While it was never something that Rei said he wanted to do, his life was pre-destined to go down that path.

He never really had a childhood or knew what having a family meant despite living so close to his father. However, when Miri came into his life, he finally started rising up, to heal from all the childhood traumas he faced. He progressed to accept himself until his past again haunted him, dragging him into the criminal world, which he forgot for some time with Miri around him.

Rei and Miri from Buddy Daddies. (Image via P.A. Works)

The character development showcased in Rei is truly commendable. Initially, he was introduced as a gloomy character who had a very cold and distant demeanor that could be assumed to be emotionless. Later, fans discovered that he has the heart of a kid who was robbed of a childhood and didn't know the concept of love and care, and cannot express the same either.

In episode 8 of Buddy Daddies, Rei was summoned back home by his father, Shigeki Suwa. At the time, he was shown interacting with Miri before leaving and Miri innocently says that Rei's home is with her and Kazuki, not realizing that Rei has a home elsewhere. However, when Rei agrees, it shows fans that he has finally accepted his newfound home and the people in it.

dawn⁷ @tsukithy

#BuddyDaddies the trembling lip and the way he sniffed...if we ever see rei crying it will be over for me the trembling lip and the way he sniffed...if we ever see rei crying it will be over for me#BuddyDaddies https://t.co/Yvth9tksaB

It was almost ironic that he was back in the same predicament he had fled from just as he was beginning to feel at peace with himself in Buddy Daddies. He knew in his heart that he had no choice but to accept this as his reality but, he could not change his desire to spend his life with Miri as her Rei papa.

Thus, when he completed the mission assigned by his father, for the first time, he understood his victim and empathized with him as he could relate to his target. The man he was assigned to kill was once a member of their organization who just wanted to change for his loved one but he ended up losing her and his life too.

helia @denjictrl



REI’S REACTION IS SO DAMN CUTE buddy daddies spoilersREI’S REACTION IS SO DAMN CUTE buddy daddies spoilers REI’S REACTION IS SO DAMN CUTE 😭 https://t.co/imqSqQGAzi

The realization hit hard when he saw his victim dying without getting to live a peaceful life with his loved one.

The incident made him think about his own life and future too, but soon Kazuki came to take him to his birthday celebration with Miri. In that moment, he felt pure joy and the conflict of letting go or holdng back stayed intact.

Fans who pay close attention to Rei will notice that he is a simple young man who is learning to care for himself and his newfound family. He has found comfort in doing the normal people stuff after living with Miri and Kazuki for so long, and he appears to be content with it.

Thus, it is clear that Rei does not want to be the successor of his family organization, but he cannot back down because doing so would provoke his father to harm Miri.

