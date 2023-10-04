Kiss Him, Not Me manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Kiss Him, Not Me stands as a widely recognized manga series authored and illustrated by Junko. The narrative centers around Kae Se­rinuma, an ardent fujoshi who takes immense pleasure in yaoi (boys' love) content and has embraced her life as an otaku wholeheartedly.

However, everything takes a drastic turn when her beloved anime character meets their demise, plunging Kae­ into the depths of depre­ssion and prompting her to undergo a profound physical transformation through weight loss.

This sudden transformation catches the attention of four attractive male classmates: Nozomu, Asuma, Hayato, and Yusuke. Each one develops romantic feelings for he­r. The manga is renowned for its unique premise, intelligent character presentation, and comedic elements. It delves into themes such as self-acceptance, friendship, and the complexities of relationships.

All you need to know about Kiss Him, Not Me manga

Expand Tweet

Where to read Kiss Him, Not Me manga

Manga enthusiasts who are eager to explore the captivating world of Kiss Him, Not Me have several platforms available for reading this delightful series. One reliable source to access the manga is MyAnimeList.net, which offers a comprehensive collection of manga titles.

Anime-Planet is another platform for enjoying manga. With its user-friendly interface and extensive manga library, readers can easily find this series. To access Kiss Him, Not Me on Anime-Planet, visit their website and explore the reviews and ratings shared by fellow manga enthusiasts.

Plot overview of Kiss Him, Not Me manga

Expand Tweet

The story of Serinuma Kae, a fujoshi who loves manga and anime featuring romantic relationships between male characters, is portrayed here. When her beloved character dies unexpectedly, Serinuma isolates himself in her room and stops eating, resulting in a drastic weight loss.

Upon returning to school, her classmates are astounded by her newfound beauty, and she captures the attention of a group of attractive boys. However, Serinuma's heart is captivated by the fictional male characters she passionately ships in her beloved anime and manga series. Rather than reciprocating their affections, she indulges in fantasies of them forming romantic bonds with each other.

It leads to comical situations as the boys unknowingly vie for he­r attention, blissfully unaware that her true ardor lies in their dynamic interactions rather than pursuing a conventional amorous connection.

The manga skillfully combines comedy, romance, and otaku culture, offering a refreshing and enjoyable perspective on the reverse harem genre. Readers can anticipate a delightful and lighthearted narrative featuring humorous situations, charming characters, and unexpected plot twists.

Team behind Kiss Him, Not Me manga

Expand Tweet

The Kiss Him, Not Me manga is a creative work by Junko. As both the writer and illustrator of the series, Junko's talent shines through in her captivating storytelling and expressive art style. With a unique approach to romantic comedy and skillful portrayal of character dynamics, Junko has successfully created a manga that resonates with readers worldwide.

The manga was serially published in Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine from April 2013 to February 2018. The publication of thisrenownedd manga received support from various individuals and companies. To cater to the English-speaking audience, Kodansha USA took charge of publishing the English version, while Crunchyroll Manga handled the online releases of its translated counterparts.

Final thoughts

The manga se­ries offer a delightful and entertaining reading experience for fans of romantic come­dy and otaku culture. Its unique premise, endearing characters, and humorous storytelling have captivated a dedicated fan base worldwide. Join Serinuma Kae on her amusing adventures and encounters with various boys that will keep you eagerly turning the pages. Immerse yourself in the world of Kiss Him, Not Me for a heartwarming and laughter-filled journey.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.