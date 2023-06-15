Tomodachi Game manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The psycho-thriller Tomodachi Game manga is one of Kodansha's best-selling titles and one of the most popular works in recent years. Moreover, because of its loyal following, the manga also gained popularity over time, which helped to inspire two live-action films, an anime adaptation, and a television drama.

As a result, Tomodachi Game manga is growing in popularity, and followers of the original works by Mikoto Yamaguchi and Yuki Sato are becoming more and more interested in the manga. Furthermore, some are interested in finding trustworthy websites where they can read thriller manga series. Fortunately, there is a legal option for fans to read the most recent issues of the Tomodachi Game manga and support the official release.

Tomodachi Game manga can be found on a variety of platforms, including the official Bessatsu Magazine website

Where to read, release cadence

Since December 2013, Kodansha's Shonen magazine, Bessatsu, has been serializing the Tomodachi Game manga on a monthly basis. As of April 7, 2023, the manga series had been collected in 22 tankobon volumes with a total of 113 chapters. The June edition of Bessatsu magazine included the release of Tomodachi Game manga's chapter 113, which was full of exciting dark secrets and sparked much interest in the manga among many.

To read the manga, readers may read the Tomodachi Game manga on the official Bessatsu Magazine website for free for the first 5 chapters, but after that, they must join up and accumulate points, which can then be used to access every chapter of the manga. In addition to the official website, fans may find the Tomodachi Game manga on numerous platforms like Amazon, HMV & Books, Honto, 7 net shopping, iBook, Book Walker, Reader Store, and so on.

Additionally, fans may buy the manga at Yuneido, Sanseido, and Asahiya Bookstore for 528 Yen for each volume. Furthermore, those who wish to read the manga in English translation may do so since Kodansha distributes the series in English on their K Manga service.

What to expect from Tomodachi Game manga?

As the manga is full of story twists and mysteries, fans may expect suspense and unexpected turns when reading Tomodachi Game. Readers will also be able to see how characters in the manga series are coerced into playing a friendship game, which consists of a variety of psychological games and chores designed to test the strength of their relationship and pay off a personal debt of 20 million yen.

However, as the games develop, readers will learn about a lot of secrets and betrayals, and they should anticipate the protagonists to encounter difficult challenges. Additionally, readers will get completely absorbed in the manga due to Yuki's intriguing artwork, which has intricate illustrations that perfectly reflect both the suspenseful and thriller atmosphere of the story and the expressions of each character.

Synopsis of Tomodachi Game

Tomodachi Game follows Yuichi Katagiri, who was taught the value of friendship when he was a little boy and has since learned how to maintain a positive outlook. Not only that, but he is currently able to enjoy high school life in part because of his group of four friends.

Nevertheless, one day the monies were taken when their class was leaving for a school trip. Shiho and Makoto, who collected the funds, assumed the responsibility. However, days later, Yuichi and his friends received mysterious letters and were forced to play the puzzling Tomodachi Game because of someone's debt. As the five friends are lured into the psychological games, their bond is put to the ultimate test.

Kodansha, the manga's publisher, describes Tomodachi Game as follows:

"Challenge yourself to a game that costs a lot of money with your good friends! The key to completing the game is not to doubt your friends. But a single betrayal can create doubt and the game becomes a breathtaking psychological warfare! Money or friends? The ultimate brain game manga that shakes people's hearts, is born!"

