Why Angels of Death is considered to be one of the best psychological horror series

Angels of Death has made quite the name for itself in the anime community as one of the best psychological horror series in recent history.

Based on the video game, the series follows a suicidal young girl called Rachel, who finds herself in a strange building with no way out. After meeting the enigmatic delinquent Jack, the two of them form an unlikely alliance that carries them forward into their fate.

The element of intrigue, in tandem with the mystique of the characters, makes Angels of Death a remarkable watch.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series Angels of Death.

Angels of Death touches upon sensitive social issues

Video games in the recent past have been popular for featuring a crisp narrative that not only adds to the gameplay but makes for a core visual experience as well.

The story frames of these games are constructed well enough to successfully translate them to the big screen. Angels of Death is a fine example of such an instance.

Adapted from the horror video game developed by Hoshikuzu KRNKRN (Makoto Sanada), Angels of Death, or Satsuriku no Tenshi, as it is known in Japan, is a psychological thriller anime series.

Injected with a plethora of sensitive social issues like suicide and abuse, the series tackles these issues in a tasteful manner that addresses them sensibly while keeping the aesthetic of the game intact.

The subtle ambiguity that the story presents has never been lost on the fans. They have been very vocal with their own interpretations of what each and every aspect of the plot represents.

What makes the series so good is not only the fact that it keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats till the very last frame but also how well the characterization is played out in a dark and bleak setting.

Each of the characters brings forth their own set of intrigue. Rachel’s trauma stemming from the abuse she faced from her parents, which is revealed later in the series, results in the bleak demeanor of the girl.

Her contrast with Isaac or Zack, whose history of abuse has turned him into a serial killer, makes for a strange dynamic that plods the story forward.

The voice performances of the series have been especially lauded by critics, who have praised how perfectly it captures the manic atmosphere of the story. The series features a number of well-known seiyuus such as Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mariya Ise, Natsumi Fujiwara, Haruka Chisuga, and more.

Okamoto, who plays Isaac, is known for his iconic roles like Bakugo from My Hero Academia, Nishinoya from Haikyu!! and more.

Here is how Crunchyroll summarizes the series Angels of Death,

"When Rachel wakes up in the basement of an unfamiliar building, she finds herself lost all her memory. As Rachel tries to get clear of the basement, she runs into Zack, a scythe-carrying serial killer wrapped from head to toe in bandages. “Kill me, kill me please…" "I will do it, but only if you help me to get out of this building.”"

It further states:

"The bizarre promise brings these two together and somehow makes them an irreplaceable partner to each other. Where are they? Why are they trapped? And what is the destiny they have been looking for? The journey of death and lives starts…"

Viewers can watch the Angels of Death on Crunchyroll.

