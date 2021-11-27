'Komi Can't Communicate' episode 9: release date and time, where to watch, preview and more

Komi Can't Communicate is a refreshing change from most standard romantic comedies in anime. While it is likely that Komi and Tadano will end up together at some point, the series doesn't immediately jump into the romance, instead focusing on Komi's communication disorder and her wish to make one hundred friends in high school.

With killer opening and ending themes, and eight episodes of the anime already out, both fans on and off-screen are already enamored by Komi's cuteness and her attempts to socialize and make friends despite her extreme social anxiety.

Komi Can't Communicate episode 9 preview, release date, streaming sites

Preview and release date

The preview to episode 9 is directly linked to the third sub-part of episode 8, when they all visit Tadano's house and meet his little sister Hitomi. They look back at the memories of their first summer vacation in high school, and Komi cries, much to everyone's alarm. But all is well and Komi reveals it is because she has enjoyed the vacation so much, that for the first time, she doesn't want it to end.

Komi Can't Communicate airs on a weekly basis, with episode 9 set to premiere on December 1, 2021.

Currently, outside of Japan, Komi Can't Communicate is available for streaming only on Netflix. However, since Netflix does not release anime episodes on the same day as their actual airing date, episode 9 may not be available on the streaming site for a few more weeks.

Komi Can't Communicate anime up until now

Episode 8 summary

Episode 8 of Komi Can't Communicate gives fans a glimpse into Komi's family relationships, as they visit their grandmother during the summer vacation for celebrating Obon.

While her father and uncle are similarly stoic and silent, her mother and aunt are talkative and get along very well. Komi's grandmother expresses her happiness at finding out that Komi has been able to make friends, but disapproves of her crush on Tadano in a manner that is very parent-like but also hilarious.

The episodes of Komi Can't Communicate are usually broken down into three sub-parts, the second part showing Komi enjoying a summer festival with Tadano. She almost confesses her feelings but erases her confession at the last minute. However, she is able to verbally compliment Tadano on his yukata outfit, which is a huge step for Komi.

