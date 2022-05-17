Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7: Release date, Naruse Shisuto’s introduction, what to expect, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 is all set to start the new school semester following the winter break. The preview of the episode showed the impending introduction of Naruse Shisuto (Shisuto Naruse in the western-style introduction), the narcissistic classmate of Komi and Tadano.

Episode 6 left the audience on a cliff-hanger where Shouko was under the impression that Najimi might have misinterpreted her interaction with Tadano. The first part of episode 7 is expected to deal with the aftermath.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 ahead.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 release date and speculations

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 is slated to air on TV Tokyo in Japan on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 00.00 JST. The anime is available on Netflix on a weekly basis, with Season 2 Episode 7 likely to air around June 8.

The titles of the four segments of episode 7 are "It's Just a Misunderstanding (Gokai Desu)," "It's Just a Hallucination (Genkaku Desu)," "It's Just a Narcissist (Narushisuto Desu)," and "It's Just a Group Decision for the School Trip (Shūgakuryokō no Han Kime Desu)."

Recap of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 was divided into three parts. Part 1, "It's Just Like Every New Year," showed Najimi rocking up at Tadano’s house and inviting everyone for the first shrine visit of the year (Hatsumode).

Yamai could not attend since she was vacationing in Hawaii, but the rest of the class came to the shrine and drew fortunes. Shouko was bestowed with a “Great Luck" token.

In Part 2, "It's Just Ice Skating,” Katai invited Tadano to an ice-skating outing, but he invited Shouko along as well. Katai and Shouko, both being deathly afraid of each other due to a hilarious misunderstanding, did not know how to skate and were taught by Tadano.

While Shouko and Tadano had a sweet and romantic moment between them, Katai and Tadano managed to deepen their friendship as well.

In Part 3, "It's Just the Common Cold," Tadano was bested by the common cold and was left home alone after his family went on a hot-springs trip. Tadano, a scaredy-cat by nature, tried to call Najimi over to take care of him, but dialed Shouko’s number instead.

Despite Tadano insisting that the call was wrongly placed, Shouko showed up with soup and cooked him some porridge. After she cleaned the kitchen and made sure that Tadano ate well, Shouko watched the boy sleep for a while before sneakily trying to hold his hand.

However, with their impeccable timing, Najimi barged through the door at that exact moment, leading Shouko to frantically deny anything the former might accuse her of.

What to expect in Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7

Episode 7 is likely to cover chapters 100-103 of the Komi Can’t Communicate manga, with the first two segments set to deal with the aftermath of Shouko’s visit to the Tadano house. The preview of the episode confirmed that Naruse Shisuto and Kometani Chuusaku, two of Shouko’s classmates, will be introduced.

Naruse, as his name suggests, is a narcissist who falsely believes himself to be very popular in his class. Kometani is his friend who tempers the more unpleasant sides of Naruse’s approach. Kometani is, as per his name, a commentator. Naruse is set to be voiced by Yu Shirota.

The last segment will kick off the Kyoto Class Trip arc and advance Shouko and Tadano’s relationship towards a more open and romantic direction. This segment is likely to cover both chapters 103 and 103.5.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul