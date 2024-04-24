Kozuki Mononosuke's role in One Piece will conclude two major plotlines

Wano arc was the longest arc in all of One Piece, and Kozuki Mononosuke was a key part of this arc before it even started, as he was introduced in the Punk Hazard arc. He first crossed paths with Monkey D Luffy inside a garbage dump.

From the time they met, Mononosuke had been a weak person who always felt nervous before encountering a dangerous person. But Luffy always urged him to chin up and face any situation with all he had because that is what men do. Wano arc ended, and Luffy parted by claiming Wano Kingdom under his name and calling Mononosuke his little brother.

As the Wano arc concluded, the curtains closed with the promise to meet the Straw Hats again. So, Mononosuke could return to the series, but this time as a different person. Moreover, he could be responsible for concluding two major plotlines of the series, one being the opening of the borders of Wano (which has been emphasized a lot) and the other related to Fisherman Island.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

Exploring Kozuki Mononosuke's role in One Piece after the conclusion of the Wano arc

The first meeting of Mononosuke (left) and Luffy (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

Kozuki Mononosuke is the current shogun of the Wano Kingdom and the son of Kozuki Oden, the former daimyo of Kuri. He was a major part of the Wano arc of One Piece but was introduced in the second arc of the post-time skip, the Punk Hazard arc.

After Luffy was thrown into the garbage dump, he met a pink-colored dragon that had eaten the Smile Devil fruit. This was Kozuki Mononosuke, who claimed to be the son of Kinnemon, as his group didn't want to reveal his identity. Some arcs and events followed, and Luffy defeated Kaido and freed Wano.

The climax of the Wano arc (Image via Shueisha)

The arc ended with Luffy calling Mononosuke a little brother and taking the Wano kingdom under his wing. The curtains fell with a claim that Mononosuke would meet Luffy again one day.

So, what could Mononosuke's responsibilities be before he meets the Straw Hats once again? There could be two responsibilities Mononosuke could fulfill before his next meeting with Monkey D. Luffy. The first one would be to guide Poseidon, Princess Shirahoshi, in identifying her real powers as one of the ancient weapons, and the second would be to open the borders of Wano Kingdom.

In the last few chapters, Eiichiro Oda started the story of Wano in their cover photos. These cover photos signify Yamato's journey throughout the Wano Kingdom, an act that Oden also committed. So fans might see Mononosuke's journey in the upcoming chapters.

Momonosuke opening the borders of Wano Kingdom would not be a quick thing as the Kingdom just got free from the rule of a tyrant, Kaido. So, they could wait some time before opening up to the world. But what could force Mononosuke to open up to the world before that?

Poseidon (left) and the location of Pluton (right) (Image via Toei Animation & Shueisha)

In chapter 1107, Caribou offered the Blackbeard Pirates, Van Augur, and Katarina Devon, his cooperation, as he knew the locations of two ancient weapons, Poseidon and Pluton. Dragon also anticipated that the real war would begin after the World Government displayed the God Knights.

So, the situation could be like this. The God Knights could attack the Fisherman Island. This could come per the prophecy of Madam Sherley that Luffy would destroy Fisherman Island. With the Island under the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy would have been available to save it. But as he couldn't be available, the island got destroyed due to his absence.

Wano could follow this in danger of being attacked by the Blackbeard Pirates, as Caribou could have revealed Pluton's location, which was underwater in the Wano Kingdom. So, with Wano alone in war against one of the strongest pirates on the Grand Line, they could need an ally.

Ancient Wano as seen in a cover story of the manga (Image via Shuiesha)

This could be where the cards would play, and Mononosuke could be forced to open the doors of Wano, in the order of Luffy, as he couldn't come to save Fisherman Island. Fisherman Island could easily relocate to ancient Wano, which was underground, and this alliance could go against Blackbeard Pirates.

But before that, Shirahoshi would need to control her powers, and this is where Momonosuke would play his second responsibility. According to Queen Otohime's prophecy, he could be the person who teaches Shirahoshi how to use her true powers.

This could also force Luffy to interfere as he never leaves his friends alone, so Wano could be able to welcome the Straw Hat Pirates again. JoyBoy's promise to Fisherman Island would be fulfilled through Mononosuke by the orders of Luffy. Also, allying with Fisherman Island would make the Two Sovereigns meet, according to the prophecy of the sea beasts.

