Latest Black Clover theory suggests Adramelech's origin and it's terrifying

With the Black Clover manga in its final story arc, fans were looking forward to witnessing how Yuki Tabata planned on concluding the series. Unfortunately, the manga series switched its magazine to Jump GIGA and resumed its serialization in a quarterly manner.

Therefore, the manga's conclusion was pushed forward. This is because, unlike the weekly serialization, the new format saw the manga release only two chapters in three months. The good thing is that Yuki Tabata promised fans that he would conclude the series the way he intended from the start, by depicting all storylines and loose ends that needed to be covered.

One such plotline is the one surrounding the highest-ranking devil Adramelech. This is because no one knew his origin and what role he played in Lucius's plan. That's when one Black Clover fan theorized the devil's origin. If the theory does end up being true, it would be terrifying.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover's Adramelech could have been originally human

As per a theory by a Black Clover fan on X (formerly Twitter) @HikariSuzuki14, the highest-ranking devil Adramelech could originally be human. While this theory may sound absurd at first, there is reason to believe the same.

Fans know nothing about the devil other than the fact that he is allied with Lucius Zogratis. This is evident from how he runs errands for the eldest Zogratis sibling.

Adramelech as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The devil was first seen during the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc as he patiently waited for Asta and others to defeat Lucifero. Soon after the King of Devils was defeated, Adramelech flew over to his body, acquired his heart, and left to meet Lucius. During this, he showed no hostility towards humans, especially Asta who was lying unconscious in front of him.

The reason this information is interesting is because Lucius Zogratis aimed to kill Asta as he was the "Flaw of the World." However, despite being allied with the Zogratis, Adramelech did not kill Asta when he had the perfect chance.

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This suggests that while Adramelech was allied with Lucius, he had his own mission, which could be connected to his past. He might be helping Lucius to get himself turned back into a human. However, he might not be in full agreement with Lucius's plan surrounding the Paladins. This could be why Adramelect did not attack Asta and allowed the Magic Knight to survive the battle.

As for why Lucius Zogratis hasn't turned Adramelech into a human yet, there is a chance that Lucius caught a whim of the highest-ranking devil's betrayal and kept delaying the purification process. Fortunately, with the Black Clover manga in its final stages, Yuki Tabata could soon cover Adramelech's storyline. With that, the manga creator could finally depict his origin and why he was allied with a human being who worked against the devils.

