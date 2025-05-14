Lazarus episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 7 is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2025, at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episode on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Toonami and Adult Swim.
The latest episode of the series focused on Elaina. She escaped a cult at a young age and started a life of her own. It was revealed that the cult worshipped a powerful AI whose intelligence exceeded all mankind. Elaina returned to her cult with the intention to access the AI. However, they caught her red-handed and it forced the squad to intervene, which ultimately led to the destruction of the AI entity.
Lazarus episode 7 release date and time
As mentioned, Lazarus episode 7 is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2025, at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Lazarus episode 7, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:
Where to watch Lazarus episode 7?
Fans residing in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 7 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time. However, Animax will commence broadcasting the episode much later in the month of May, at 10 pm JST. Additionally, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.
A brief recap of Lazarus episode 6
The episode began with the squad exploring their new lead, and there existed a cult that worshipped an AI entity. Elaina was from that cult and decided to part ways with them at a young age. Leland and Elaina infiltrated the camp since the latter was part of the group. The AI entity was called Naga, and the cult members believed Naga guided her back home.
They attempted to access Naga’s memory block in the hopes of finding a new lead that would take them to Dr. Skinner. However, the duo were caught by the cult members, and they were subjected to “purification.” This process involved their bodies being burned. However, Elaina’s friend, who wished to live a free life, decided to use the smoke bomb in Lelan’s bag.
Axel Gilberto and his colleagues rushed to the scene and bailed them out. However, the leader of the cult activated a self-destruct sequence that was about to kill all of Naga’s worshippers. Turns out Naga wished to kill all of its worshippers in an attempt to reach Godhood status. Axel’s quick thinking saved many lives and stopped Naga from achieving its shallow goals.
What to expect in Lazarus episode 7
Given that there are only 17 days left, the upcoming lead might be fruitful. So far, they haven’t made much progress and, therefore, are in dire need of a good lead. Fans can expect Axel Gilberto to receive the lion’s share of screen time. Furthermore, the lack of action in this episode indicates the possibility of the subsequent episode featuring more fight sequences.
