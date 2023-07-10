Liar Liar light novel: Where to read, plot, anime adaptation, and more

Liar Liar, a Japanese romance-comedy light novel that touches on themes of mystery and psychology, has been the subject of considerable attention since its initial publication. Written by Haruki Kuō and illustrated by konomi, the novel recently received an anime adaptation that was released on July 8, 2023.

While the anime continues to air, several fans are looking forward to explore the light novel as well. This will also help them gain a deeper understanding of the plot and acquire knowledge of the upcoming events in the series. Some fans are also hoping to get a clearer picture of what to expect from the Liar Liar anime adaptation by indulging in the anime.

Everything fans need to know about Liar Liar

Where to read and plot

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu #ライアー・ライアー

"Liar Liar" is a psychological comedy light novel series written by Haruki Kuo and published by MF Bunko J

The story revolves around Hiroto who becomes the highest person in the student hierarchy by accident and has to lie and bluff in order to remain there. "Liar Liar" is a psychological comedy light novel series written by Haruki Kuo and published by MF Bunko JThe story revolves around Hiroto who becomes the highest person in the student hierarchy by accident and has to lie and bluff in order to remain there. #ライアー・ライアー "Liar Liar" is a psychological comedy light novel series written by Haruki Kuo and published by MF Bunko JThe story revolves around Hiroto who becomes the highest person in the student hierarchy by accident and has to lie and bluff in order to remain there. https://t.co/KVLFOi9Nb4

Since Media Factory started publishing the gripping light novel series Liar Liar under their MF Bunko J section in April 2019, a total of thirteen volumes have been made available. On the other hand, Yen Press has licensed the light novel for publication in the English language.

According to information provided on the official website of Yen Press, which also helps lead customers to authorized sellers, readers can purchase Liar Liar's physical copies from a variety of booksellers for the paperback experience.

Meanwhile, readers who prefer to read the novel online can purchase digital copies of the series from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, comiXology, Kobo, Apple Books, and Book Walker. The light novel is also accessible on Webnovel.

Along with the light novel, Liar Liar has a manga adaptation as well that has been illustrated by Funa Yukina. The seinen manga magazine Monthly Comic Alive published by Media Factory began serializing the manga in August 2019.

Murraya @Grizenn1 Light Novel "Liar-Liar" Vol.12



Release on Nov 25, 2022. Light Novel "Liar-Liar" Vol.12Release on Nov 25, 2022. https://t.co/CjA6vUJ4Sz

According to the official plot synopsis provided by Yen Press, Liar Liar is based on:

"The Academy: a school the size of an island where students compete for ranks. Not only did Hiroto Shinohara pass the most rigorous exam in the country with top marks to transfer there, but he defeated last year's reigning champ on his very first day, catapulting him to the highest rank in record time. Except...he didn't."

It further states:

"The truth is, he screwed up big time, and now he must maintain his position at the Academy no matter what. It's a liar's world, after all!"

About the anime adaptation

Liar Liar is a newly released anime series that premiered on July 8, 2023, as part of the year's summer anime season lineup. The series covers fantasy, mystery, romance, and a variety of sub-themes. As per the announcement by the makers, the anime is set to have 12 episodes, with each episode lasting 24 minutes. It can be streamed via Crunchyroll's streaming service.

Crunchyroll describes the anime series as:

"A mind game of lies and deceit begins! At Academy Island, students battle in Games to win stars, hoping to earn the prestigious title “Seven Star.” Sarasa is last year’s champion and is on track to win again until Hiroto, a new transfer student, hits the scene. Surprisingly, Hiroto defeats her by sheer luck! Now, he must use bluffs and trickery to stay on top."

LatestAnimeNews @latestaninews Key Visual for Light Novel Liar, Liar anime adaptation, out this July 2023 under Geektoys Studio.



Hiroto, a transfer student, becomes the pseudo-strongest in Academy Island after defeating the strongest empress in a "Game" of lies and bluffs, where stars determine rankings. Key Visual for Light Novel Liar, Liar anime adaptation, out this July 2023 under Geektoys Studio.Hiroto, a transfer student, becomes the pseudo-strongest in Academy Island after defeating the strongest empress in a "Game" of lies and bluffs, where stars determine rankings. https://t.co/hoPckF0BIk

The series is an expertly crafted blend of suspense, mystery, and light romance. It has a competitive and thrilling tone, with many goal-driven characters and supernatural aspects. Meanwhile, the subtle mind games and psychological factors add the x-factor to the series.

The series, like the light novel, has a high chance of attracting the attention of more viewers in the near future. According to the first episode, the series did a good job of presenting several significant characters and introducing the audience to the setting of the story. It'll now be interesting to see how the narrative unfolds in Liar Liar episode 2, which is set to be out on July 15, 2023.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes