Light Yagami's VA Mamoru Miyano goes viral with his Toca Toca Tiktok video

Mamoru Miyano, the famous voice actor of Light Yagami from Death Note, recently went viral with his Toca Toca Tiktok video. Apart from being an amazing voice actor, he is also known as an exceptional entertainer who loves to light up his Tiktok profile with lots of videos of him dancing.

Recently, he uploaded a flurry of videos of him dancing to the tunes of Toca Toca and The Idol. His cheerful and upbeat personality was at its level best when he casually moved his limbs to the flow of the music and entertained his fans.

Fans were surprised to see this new avatar of their favorite seiyuu as he moved to the flow of music and captured the signature dance moves of the song, Toca Toca by Fly Project.

The popular VA of Light Yagami, Mamoru Miyano, has been uploading his dance videos on Tiktok frequently

Apart from being one of the most reputed voice actors in the industry, Mamoru Miyano is also an entertainer who loves to express his emotions through songs and dance. In fact, he is also a Japanese singer who has released many hit singles throughout his career.

Recently, he took to TikTok to express his exuberant and goofy self by uploading videos of him dancing. As a result, his Toca Toca dancing video went viral on the internet, and fans could not stop talking about it.

The original Toca Toca song was released nine years ago by the Romanian band Fly Project. Recently, this song was made popular by an artist named Kurbeli, who edited the song and added anime characters dancing to it. As a result, numerous people, including Miyano, are dancing to the tune and expressing the signature moves of the Toca Toca.

However, this is not the first time that Mamoru Miyano exhibited his expressive self. For example, he has also shown his moves to the famous Yoasobi's Idol song on Tiktok, which also garnered immense appreciation from fans.

"He got some moves": Fans react to Mamoru Miyano's Tiktok dance videos

Fans were taken aback to see their favorite voice actor jamming to Toca Toca. He effortlessly moved his limbs and imitated the signature moves. Many fans of Mamoru were surprised when they found out that it was the popular seiyuu who was dancing.

It was beyond their expectation to see that the voice actor of Light Yagami from Death Note and Dazai from Bongou no Stray Dogs had such an entertaining side to him.

Who is Mamoru Miyano?

Mamoru Miyano is an immensely popular Japanese voice actor and singer. He is known for voicing Light Yagami from the psychological thriller anime Death Note.

He has also performed as a voice actor in various anime series, such as Steins; Gate, Soul Eater, Bongou no Stray Dogs, Hunter x Hunter, Chihayafuru, Fullmetal Alchemist, and more. The famous Seiyuu also won the Best Voice Actor award in 2008 for Death Note.

Apart from having a sublime career as a voice actor, he is also a singer. He has released many hit singles, such as Kuon and Discovery. Mamoru also sang a duet song with Romi Park titled Fight. His debut album, Break, released on March 11, 2009, is also noteworthy.

