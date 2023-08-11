Link Click season 2 episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fans anticipate the release of Link Click season 2 episode 6, since the episode is expected to reveal more about Xixi's childhood and the hooded character. In addition, viewers watched the hooded guy's backstory after the anime's previous episode was broadcast. Furthermore, the episode connected Liu Lan and the hooded figure.

As the anime's next episode approaches, fans are eager to see who the mysterious man in the hood is. Additionally, since the Donghua includes time travel, supernaturalism, a thriller, and a mystery, fans of the series are curious to learn more about it. With that, fans eagerly anticipate the release of the new episode of the anime.

Lu and Cheng, along with Li Tianxi, will flee in Link Click Season 2 Episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

A still of Lu and Cheng from Link Click Season 2 (Image via Lan Studio)

The good news for those who wanted to watch Link Click season 2 episode 6 is that the episode was released on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11 am CST (12 pm JST/ 8:30 am IST/20:00 PT/ 5 am EET/ 12 pm KST). Additionally, it is essential to remember that new second-season episodes are released every Friday. Since July 14, 2023, LAN Studio has been releasing Link Click Season 2 every week.

Following episode 6 of Link Click's second season, season 2 episode 7 will be released on August 18, 2023. By then, anyone wishing to view Link Click Season 2 Episode 6 can go to the streaming service Biliili. Bilibili is a popular Chinese video-sharing website known for its extensive animation, comics, and games collection.

Furthermore, Link Click Season 2 Episode 6 will be available on Crunchyroll in select regions for international audiences. However, viewers must sign up for a Crunchyroll subscription to view Link Click Season 2 episode 6. Viewers most frequently select two subscription plans: Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month).

What is the plot of Link Click?

Link Click season 2 episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Lan Studio)

The story of Link Click follows the anime's main characters, Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi. In the anime, Lu and Cheng work at a store called Time Photo Studio. But, to the viewers' surprise, Cheng and Lu can travel through time. Furthermore, both fulfill their clients' requests by traveling through time via a photograph.

Now Cheng can enter a picture and take control of a specific person's body, whether it be the client or a related. In contrast, Lu can go back in time simply by looking at a picture.

To fulfill a client's request, Lu and Cheng work together. However, doing so repeatedly is dangerous and can have adverse effects on the client's life and those close to him. But even so, Lu and Cheng continue to look for leads and try to solve crimes.

What to expect from Link Click season 2 episode 6?

A still of Li Tianxi from Link Click Season 2 (Image via Lan Studio)

Fans can look forward to seeing Xixi's past and how troubled her childhood was in Link Click season 2, episode 6. Additionally, viewers will see Li Tianxi, who will meet Cheng, will be the hooded character.

However, when they meet, Captain Xiao discovers that Tianxi has a relationship with Qian Jin. In Episode 6, Lu goes missing in the midst of this, while Cheng takes Tianxi out of the police station.

