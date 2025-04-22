Loki may force this One Piece villain to finally reveal themselves (& it's not Xebec)

One Piece's Elbaph Arc has reached a pivotal moment where either the Straw Hat-Giants alliance or the Holy Knights could emerge victorious and seize everything for themselves. However, a giant, from whom no one expects help, may play a crucial role in determining the winner. This giant could be Loki, who might unveil the secret behind Imu's immortality.

In Norse mythology, one of Loki's well-known tricks involved telling Idunn about a tree with golden apples outside the Garden of Idunn. The main culprit behind this deed was Thiazi, who kidnapped Idunn and took the golden apples. As the Asgardian gods began to age, they compelled Loki to repent by bringing Thiazi back. A similar narrative may unfold in the manga, where Imu could represent Idunn, and Loki could parallel the mythological Loki.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring how Loki might be the one to lure Imu to visit the Elbaph Island

Gunko words as seen in the latest chapter (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1146 featured the Holy Knights launching an offensive against the Straw Hat-Giant alliance. Gunko attacked the Colon Pirates while Saint Sommers and Killingham subdued the Walrus School's teachers. A key moment in this battle was Gunko's statement, in which she claimed that whoever the giants sided with in the final war would gain a significant advantage.

The significance of the giants has been evident since the early days of One Piece, particularly during the Little Garden Arc. However, Eiichiro Oda has yet to develop or reveal their specific role in the final war. Fortunately, the inspiration behind this arc, Norse mythology, may shed light on the early role of a specific giant who could lead to the triumph of the Straw Hat-Giant alliance.

According to Norse mythology, one of Loki's most famous pranks involved deceiving Idunn, the Norse Goddess, into believing there was a tree outside the Garden of Idunn that bore golden apples, which granted the Gods eternal youth.

Loki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Loki orchestrated this prank under the command of Thiazi, a Norse giant often depicted as the enemy of the gods. While Idunn searched for the golden apples outside the Garden of Idunn, Thiazi transformed into an eagle and abducted her to his home. In Idunn's absence, the golden apples stopped growing in the Garden, and the gods of Asgard began to age.

Eventually, the gods discovered that Loki had instigated this incident and demanded that he bring back Idunn. Thus, Loki transformed into an eagle and located her inside Thiazi's home. He turned Idunn into a nut and escaped, only to realize that Thiazi was chasing him. Fortunately, just as Loki approached Asgard, the gods had built a fire into which Thiazi fell because he couldn't slow down.

If we break this tale into components according to the elements of One Piece, Loki's true role may become clear. Loki, like the Norse god Loki, would entice Imu, who parallels Idunn, to Elbaph Island under the orders of Luffy, who parallels Thiazi, claiming that there is a fruit that could grant immortality.

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, once Imu arrives on Elbaph Island, they will be temporarily held, and Loki may reveal Imu's secret to immortality. In Imu's absence, the Gorosei will lose the strength they need to sustain their lives, forcing the Holy Knights to act quickly and release the leader of the World Government.

Yet, by releasing Imu, the Holy Knights might find themselves outnumbered by the Straw Hat-Giants alliance. This could lead to their defeat, Imu's return to the Holy Land of Mariejois, and the Straw Hat-Giant alliance finally believing that Loki might be on their side.

Analysis and final thoughts

While this speculative event does not unfold exactly like Loki's prank in Norse mythology, it still has the potential to become a reality in the future. Loki's ambiguous role complicates our ability to categorize the character as solely a protagonist or an antagonist. Nevertheless, if this incident were to occur, the Giant's true purpose and role in One Piece might be revealed.

