Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on AT-X and later on KBS, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Nippon TV. Viewers who want to watch the episode outside of Japan can do so on Crunchyroll.

In the last episode, viewers saw Rumi and Naori celebrate their birthdays, which gave them a chance to smooth things over with each other and Jun. Plus, Naori made another friend. In Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9, it looks like the Jinguji twins will keep trying to win Jun over.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9 Release Date and Time

Jun and Moriwaki as seen Love Is Indivisible by Twins (Image via ROLL2)

Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9 is scheduled to air at 11:30 pm JST on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, as part of the summer 2024 anime season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday September 4, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Wednesday September 4, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday September 4, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Wednesday September 4, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday September 4, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Wednesday September 4, 2024 8 pm Philippine Time Wednesday September 4, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Wednesday September 4, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Thursday September 5, 2024 12:00 am

Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8 recap

Rumi and Reira as seen Love Is Indivisible by Twins (Image via ROLL2)

In the previous episode, Rumi had a chat with Reira that helped her see that keeping her feelings bottled up, even when she was scared of losing Jun, might not have been the best idea. So, when Jun messaged her to meet up, she went to see him straight away. Jun wished her well for her upcoming game and gave her a new water bottle for her birthday, as her old one was from middle school and needed replacing.

Rumi gave him a hug while thinking that these moments were too precious to let go without a fight. Jun, however, felt guilty for not giving Naori her gift at the same time but wanted to give Rumi hers before her game. But they ended up kissing, and later, Rumi felt guilty and confessed to Naori about meeting Jun behind her back.

Later, Jun presented Naori with her gifts: a stuffed seal with baby penguins inside and a PC glass case, similar to his own. Naori questioned if he had given Rumi a similar glass case, as they had matching items. Jun denied it, and Naori expressed her frustration about feeling left out by them despite caring so much about them. Jun, seeing where she was coming from, said they would make time to hang out more like they used to.

Kamidake, Naori, and Amamiya as seen Love Is Indivisible by Twins (Image via ROLL2)

Later on, Rumi stopped by Kamedake's place to celebrate her birthday. While Naori was thinking about starting a club and getting Jun involved, Amamiya stopped by and presented her with a cat pendant she had designed. Naori found out that Amamiya was an otaku who had met Kamedake through an online game.

Amamiya had wanted to connect with Naori for a while but had no idea how to do so. Kamedake had suggested to her to get Jun to tutor her, thinking that would pique Naori's interest.

That night, Naori, perhaps realizing she never showed much interest in things she wasn't invested in, spoke to Rumi about basketball. She'd introduced her sister to the sport when they were young, but she'd never planned to take it up herself. She wished Rumi luck and encouraged her to meet Jun before the game.

Where to watch Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9

Jun and Rumi as seen Love Is Indivisible by Twins (Image via ROLL2)

In addition to being aired on local Japanese TV channels, Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9 will be available on ABEMA approximately an hour and a half after its initial broadcast. For viewers around the world, Crunchyroll is the most convenient platform to watch the episode with English subtitles. The anime will also be available later on d anime store, U-NEXT, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other platforms.

What to expect from Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9 (speculative)

Naori as seen Love Is Indivisible by Twins (Image via ROLL2)

Naori and Rumi, who have very different personalities, have started to open up more. Both sisters have been overly generous and have kept their feelings inside, which has caused them a lot of heartache.

In Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 9, viewers can expect to see the sisters becoming more relaxed around Jun again, like they were before, especially after how awkward things have been since their breakups. It will also be interesting to see how Naori and Amamiya's friendship develops.

Related links:

10 most anticipated Summer 2024 anime, ranked

Crunchyroll confirms Summer 2024 anime lineup and full schedule

15 best anime romance series with heartfelt stories

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback