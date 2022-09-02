Lycoris Recoil Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The war between the D.A. and Majima will soon commence with the release of Lycoris Recoil Episode 10. All the pieces are in place for the final confrontation the series has been building up to.

Last week’s episode focused on the consequences of Chisato’s heart being tampered with by Yoshi’s assistant. This week, the episode will focus on two different storylines, as Takina and Chisato are now living two completely different lives. Continue reading to learn more about Lycoris Recoil Episode 10’s release and what you can expect from this episode.

Takina is preparing to take down Majima in Lycoris Recoil Episode 10

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 will air on Japanese TV Networks on Saturday, September 3, at around 11:30 pm JST. After a short wait, the episode will be released worldwide for all fans of the series to enjoy. Below, you will find a table with the times the episode will come out according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 9 am, September 3

Central Daylight time – 11 am, September 3

Eastern Daylight time – 12 am, September 3

British Summer time – 5 pm, September 3

Central European Summer time– 6 pm, September 3

Indian Standard time – 9:30 pm, September 3

Philippine time – 12 am, September 3

Australian Central Daylight time – 2 am, September 4

Fans who want to see what kind of adventure awaits Takina and Chisato in Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 can do so via Crunchyroll. It is the official streaming service for the series, and fans are encouraged to use it to support the official release. All other episodes of Lycoris Recoil are also available on this platform if you want to catch up with the series.

What happened in the last episode?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 9 started with Chisato being rescued by Takina from Yoshi’s assistant. Sadly, the woman’s mission was a success, and Chisato’s artificial heart could never be charged again. This left Chisato with only two months to live, which greatly distressed Takina.

To help Chisato, Takina decided to return to the D.A. believing this would help her catch Majima, who could help her save her friend’s life. Before leaving the Lyco Reco café, Takina gave Chisato a last day out for the two of them to enjoy. The episode ended with Majima kidnapping Yoshi, setting the stage for future events in the show.

What can you expect from Lycoris Recoil Episode 10?

Takina as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the series approaches the end of season one, it seems obvious that the confrontation between Majima and the Lycoris agents will happen soon. The preview for Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 does not show any fight between the terrorist and the Lycoris agents. So, their confrontation will likely not occur until the end of the episode.

While Takina infiltrates Majima’s hideout, Chisato is shown trying to live a normal life now that her best friend is gone. She seems to be thinking about joining the fight, which could happen during the episode’s climax. However, Chisato is not shown anywhere near the other Lycoris agents, so this is mostly speculation.

Majima as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lastly, it seems like Majima is holding Yoshi hostage for an unknown reason. The two men are seen talking about an undisclosed topic, probably about the Alan Foundation and its overall goals for the world. Besides Robota, Majima does not seem to have any alliance with anyone, so him kidnapping Yoshi only adds more intrigue to the series.

