Major Plot Developments to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 is all set to be released on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Given that the Swordsmith Village arc has already generated considerable excitement among fans all over the world, viewers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode. Fans were left on a cliffhanger in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8, and as they wait to see how the story develops, tension continues to thicken in the air for Tanjiro and his friends.

Previously, the episode delved into Muichiro Tokito's past, something that he struggled to remember. However, as time passed, he became aware of his vivid flashbacks, which mostly concerned his relationship with his brother Yuichiro and how the demon killed his brother.

These memories triggered Muichiro's power and manifested the markings on his face similar to Tanjiro’s. Later, when the upper moon demon, Gyokko, was about to attack Haganezuka, who was busy perfecting Tanjiro’s blade, Muichiro interfered to aid him and battled against Gyokko.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: Muichiro is likely to battle against the new form of Gyokko

Ever since Muichiro Tokito received the demon slayer mark and slashed Upper Moon Five Gyokko with his new blade, fans have been waiting for the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9. It is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 4, at 11:15 pm JST.

As the previous episode concluded with a cliffhanger, it is likely to continue the battle between Muichiro and Gyokko in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9. Viewers can expect an intense battle between Muichiro and Gyokko, as Muichiro got his hands on tremendous power with the appearance of the marking on his face.

As the battle advances, fans can expect to get a view of the new form of Gyokko because Muichiro is about to corner him with his utilization of the Mist Breathing Technique. With this new form of Gyokko, Muichiro may remain unimpressed and mock him, which may trigger Gyokko to go berserk.

Also, Muichiro battling Gyokko will let him delve more into his past and remember everything regarding his brother and how he defeated the demon that killed him. This is likely to strengthen Muichiro’s resolve and let him hold onto his beliefs about why he became a Hashira. This development will let him perfect his breathing technique and come to a conclusion to the ongoing battle.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 will adapt the story from the Demon Slayer manga. It is still unknown how much of the story will be adapted for the upcoming episode. The episode may also show a few glimpses of the other battle that is going on between Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya against Hantengu.

Final thoughts

Fans of Demon Slayer can anticipate several thrilling events in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, which is full of unanticipated surprises. The intense battle between Muichiro and Gyokko promises to captivate viewers' attention and keep them on the edge of their seats. Also, by delving deeper into the backstory of Muichiro, viewers will potentially get a clearer idea of this character and his motivation.

The previous cliffhanger prompted Demon Slayer fans to anticipate and speculate on theories for the upcoming episodes. As the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer season 3 unfolds, fans will get to see more dynamic and high-stakes battles.

