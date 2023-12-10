MF Ghost episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

MF Ghost episode 11 is set to be released on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST, and later on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The episode will also be broadcast on Animax, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, Tochigi TV, and YTV. Viewers can also stream the series on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Kanata leading a humble life, despite securing ninth place and a significant amount of prize money in his first official MFG race. At the same time, preparations for the upcoming race were underway, with the prize money being invested in enhancing the car's performance. The next instalment will focus on the effectiveness of these modifications.

MF Ghost episode 11 release time

Ogata and Okuyama as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

The MF Ghost anime, produced by Felix Film, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. MF Ghost episode 11 will be available to watch as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, December 11, 2023 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 11, 2023

MF Ghost episode 11 streaming details

Kakeru and Nozomi as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

MF Ghost episode 11 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe at the same time it airs on TV networks. Alternatively, viewers can also stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

MF Ghost episode 10 recap

Ren punches Ogata as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

In the previous episode, Kanata and Ren were seen spending some time together as Kanata walked Ren to school. On the way, Ren brought up Kanata's recent race, which he had not mentioned to her.

This led him to apologize and explain that he had kept it a secret due to Ren's mother's disapproval of his racing. However, Ren seemed to have already forgiven him.

Ren tried to tell Kanata that she was an MFG Angel, but was interrupted by Ogata, who asked Kanata to meet with a mechanic named Okuyama.

In the meeting, Okuyama stated that he would leave Kanata's 86 engine untouched, focusing instead on the car's underbody so that Kanata's driving style is not affected.

The following day, Kanata left home early. Ren had to invite her friend Wakana to join her in her quest to locate the place in a photograph. They deduced that the location was in North Kamakura.

Wakana and Ren as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

After visiting various places, they ended up in a cafe where they found to their surprise that Kanata was working as a server. Despite winning a huge amount of money from the race, half of which he had shared with Ogata, Kanata chose to lead a simple life by taking up the job because he did not view racing as a money-making profession.

Okuyama made modifications to the 86's underbody while expressing wonder at how Kanata managed to drive in MFG without such adjustments.

He was confident that Kanata could surpass Fujiwara. Initially, Ogata doubted the effectiveness of underbody modifications in enhancing the car's speed, but a test drive with Kanata changed his mind.

What to expect in MF Ghost episode 11?

Kanata as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

In the forthcoming MF Ghost episode 11, titled Turn 11: The Genius Awakens, as per the preview, viewers will witness Kanata’s test drive evolve into a friendly competition as he races against Kouki Sawatari, the driver of car number 4.

Sawatori had made a brief appearance during the previous race, but did not participate. Viewers can look forward to learning more about his backstory.

