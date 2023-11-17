MF Ghost episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

MF Ghost episode 8 is set to be released on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, and later on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The episode will also be broadcast on Animax, TV Aichi, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Setouchi, Tochigi TV, and YTV. Viewers can also stream the series on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers were introduced to a racer who drives car number 4, although he was not competing in the ongoing race. Regarded as one of the most talented drivers in MFG, his abilities are anticipated to be showcased in an upcoming race. Meanwhile, Kanata was still behind Kakeru and Nozomi in the race, but he was ready to make his move by the end of the episode.

MF Ghost episode 8 release time

Ren as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

The MF Ghost anime, produced by Felix Film, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. MF Ghost episode 8 will be available to watch as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time - 7 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Central Time - 9 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Central European Time - 4 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 20, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 20, 2023

MF Ghost episode 8 streaming details

Beckenbauer as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

The upcoming MF Ghost episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe at the same time it airs on TV networks. Alternatively, viewers can also stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

MF Ghost episode 7 recap

Kouki Sawatari as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

In the previous episode, Kouki Sawatari, a top racer in MFG, went on a date with Sana instead of participating in the race. It happened to be Sana's birthday, and Kouki was determined not to miss the occasion just for the sake of a race and to enjoy the day with her instead.

At the race, Ishigami, equipped with the best engine, struggled to overtake Beckenbauer and reclaim the lead in the race. Meanwhile, Ogata expressed concerns that Kanata might be wearing out his tires by driving too fast and would soon lose his grip. However, Kanata remained confident, having learned all about tire conservation at the academy.

He believed it was better to avoid damaging the tires but decided that it was worse not to utilize them fully. As the race entered the downhill phase of the second lap, Kanata picked up speed once again.

What to expect in MF Ghost episode 8?

Kakeru as seen in MF Ghost (Image via Felix Film)

According to the preview, in MF Ghost episode 8, titled Turn 08: The Voice Callout, viewers can expect to see Kanata surprise everyone with his driving skills yet again. He is expected to push his tires to their limits, speeding downhill at full throttle. The concern is whether Kakeru and Nozomi will let him overtake them that easily.

