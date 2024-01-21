Mitsuki is immune to Boruto's greatest attack (& there's nothing he can do about it)

Boruto Blue Vortex's most recent chapter came out this week, and there were some interesting events, such as Mitsuki having a much more prominent role this time around compared to the previous chapters. He was the one who poisoned Kawaki so he wouldn't go after the protagonist and activated Sage Mode against Naruto's son, which was probably one of the highlights of the entire episode.

Mitsuki is one of the most well-received characters in Boruto, and there is a very good chance that his Sage Mode could be a great counter to the protagonist's best attack, which is saying a lot considering how much the latter has improved after the time skip. Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that Mitsuki's ability to negate the main character's attack is just speculation at the moment, and the manga has not confirmed it thus far.

Explaining why Mitsuki could stop Boruto's new Rasengan

There is a very good chance that Mitsuki is immune to Boruto's Uzuhiko Rasengan now that he has achieved Sage Mode, which makes sense considering the series' lore and how that transformation works. Furthermore, this is also complemented by Mitsuki's very own nature as an experiment of Orochimaru's, which is something that could give him a significant edge over Naruto's son, and that is saying a lot considering how powerful the latter has become.

The Uzuhiko Rasengan uses the world's rotating Chakra to deal constant damage to the target's insides, which is an improved version of what the original attack did, and that makes sense. However, one of the ways to dodge is through the use of Senninka, which has been shown as a way to balance natural energy, although there can be minor changes if the user of that ability complements it with a mastered Sage Mode.

This is something that Kabuto achieved in the original series, and now Mitsuki has accomplished the same feat in Boruto. That means that the user of this mix of Senninka and mastered Sage Mode is already used to the nature of rotating Chakra, which means that, on paper, the Uzuhiko Rasengan wouldn't be able to cause any damage to this particular target, although, naturally, it would have to be seen to be confirmed.

Mitsuki's role in the story

There is no denying that Mitsuki's Sage Mode is also a way to give him a way to work in Boruto now that the power scale has increased greatly and there are a lot of potential fights in the coming chapters. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that Masashi Kishimoto would want to improve the power levels of the main cast, although importance in a story cannot only be down to raw strength.

The story after the time skip has focused greatly on the protagonist and the whereabouts of the characters Naruto and Sasuke, especially considering the threat of the clones. Furthermore, the vast majority of the clones already have their own targets, and this could mean that a character like Mitsuki could be sidelined, which would be a shame.

It seems that giving Mitsuki the Sage Mode is not only a callback to when Kabuto achieved this form back in the original series but also a way to keep him in the spotlight when the moment to fight arrives. However, here is hoping that Kishimoto gives him more to work with than just battles.

Final thoughts

There is a strong argument to be made that Mitsuki is immune to Boruto's Uzuhiko Rasengan now that the former has learned and mastered Sage Mode. However, it is also worth pointing out that this is a theory, and the manga has not confirmed this.