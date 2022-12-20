Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 is set to release on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 12 am JST. Following Mob’s win against Toichi and Sho Suzuki as well as his own brother Ritsu, it seems that there’s no one who can defeat him. With the Body Improvement Club also unable to get through to him, Reigen and Serizawa may be the last hope the young boy has.

However, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 may not see them get there in time. With a massive tornado to fight through in order to reach Mob, who is the tornado’s epicenter, there’s a good chance that the two are blown back by Mob’s incredible power. Mob, meanwhile, is fighting his own demons as he vies for control of his own body.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 will see the series end in a spectacular fashion

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 is set to air on Japanese television on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 12 am JST. For most international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, December 21. Select international audiences will also see the episode release extremely early in the morning on Thursday, December 22.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it airs in Japan. An English dub of the episode will also be made available alongside the Japanese dub’s release.

The episode is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, December 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, December 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, December 21

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, December 21

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Wednesday, December 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, December 21

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, December 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 pm, Thursday, December 22

What to expect (speculative)

As this will mark the series’ final episode, fans can expect Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 to pull out all the stops in terms of production. The animation quality, voice acting, official soundtracks, and more will all likely be some of the best seen this season, if not the single best overall.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 12 will also likely see Mob learn something about himself as he continues confronting his inner personality. While it’s unclear if Serizawa and Reigen will get to him in time, let alone have any impact, there is always the chance that Mob is able to break free on his own. This would also be an incredibly fitting end to a series that, at its core, focuses on a boy learning to deal with his emotions.

The episode will also most likely feature some sort of epilogue in its final moments, if not in a separate episode entirely. This is a common end point for slice-of-life series, and the final episode of the Mob Psycho 100 may also follow this trend.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes