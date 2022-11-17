Mob Psycho has a hidden One Punch Man easter egg everyone missed

If you've heard of One Punch Man, you've probably heard of Mob Psycho as well. Both series are mangaka One's creations and share several similarities. The two contain the author's signature hilarity, a sign of how alike they are. Thus, it is not uncommon to find hidden easter eggs of Caped Baldy's story in the tale of Shigeo Kageyama.

As such, when found, viewers take to social media to share the humorous references. More often than not, fans find the same thing, but they go on to share other references as well that may be scattered throughout the series.

Mob Psycho's hidden One Punch Man easter egg that flew under everyone's radar

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared one such One Punch Man reference they spotted on the show. A small figure of the legendary Saitama can be seen in a panel just above a character seemingly reading a notebook. However, this is not the only known easter egg in the series, as a number of them have been discovered previously.

Another one can be found in the opening of season 2 of Mob Psycho. When looked at carefully, Reigen's phone wallpaper features a bald man wearing a yellow outfit - very clearly Saitama. This wallpaper has been a constant, appearing in season 1 as well when Reigen attempts to scare away a spirit by flipping his phone open and what is seen is Saitama's bored face.

Something that could easily be missed, but not by the community's keen gaze, is a mini Saitama disposing of what appears to be paper on a paper cup. It probably serves as an indicator to not litter and use trash cans as intended.

In yet another reference in the second season of Mob Psycho, one can spot Saitama (in a civilian outfit) and a human form of what can be assumed to be the Demon Cyborg Genos appearing just within the frame. This was fairly visible and easy to catch on to, given how direct it was.

An example of One's trademarked hilarity also appears as an easter egg in another one of Mob Psycho's episodes. It takes the form of a yellow smiley face on the hoodie that Shigeo wears. Also, the hoodie follows the same color scheme as Saitama's popular red and white hoodie, as seen many times in the One Punch Man series.

Final Thoughts

Shigeo Kageyama (image via Studio Bones)

Having been created by the same author, the two series were understandably carrying easter eggs of each other. Even One Punch Man contains several easter eggs that point to Mob Psycho. Such an occurrence is not uncommon in anime, as many series have hidden references to others in their story.

Easter eggs are typically discovered when one rewatches the series in question by being more attentive and understanding the story more than the first watch. Easter egg hunting is always a delight, and one may never know what they might find when having a closer look.

Poll : 0 votes