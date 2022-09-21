One Punch Man mangaka provides cryptic updates on his current ventures

With the release of chapter 171 just around the corner, Yusuke Murata, the mangaka of One Punch Man, uploaded another tweet on September 21, 2022. Ardent fans of the series are no stranger to Murata’s updates on Twitter, which is also where they came to know that the upcoming chapter will be released tomorrow, September 22, 2022.

Given the cryptic nature of the recent updates, the One Punch Man fanbase is now attempting to figure out what the mangaka was trying to say in his tweets. Here, we take a look at the update provided by Murata and refresh our memory with a short recap of the previous chapter ahead of the release of chapter 171.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man mangaka provides an update on his current works

On September 21, Yusuke Murata uploaded two tweets in an attempt to update the One Punch Man fanbase with regards to his current ventures. His first tweet for the day stated that he would be working on “animation production and books.”

The second tweet stated that he had quantified the tasks that he assigned to himself. It mentioned that he would draw about 10 cuts for the animation production and draw 10 pages for the “rework of the book.”

This raised quite a few questions with respect to the content that Murata plans on redrawing.

However, this isn’t the first time that Murata has decided to go back and alter a few panels before it gets included in the Tonkobon volumes.

In keeping with that, it can be assumed that Murata sensei will most likely alter some of the latest chapters such as 167 and 168, which featured the fight between Garou and Saitama.

A few modifications in dialogs during the exchange about hyperspace gates could also be one of the things that the One Punch Man mangaka changes.

The animation production mentioned in one of his tweets seems to have caused a ton of confusion among One Punch Man fans.

While many fans believe that this tweet could be referring to the third season of One Punch Man, this is highly unlikely because Murata cannot be single-handedly responsible for the animation of such a large-scale project.

One Punch Man "Go! Saitama" animated short film directed by mangaka Yusuke Murata himself.

One Punch Man "Go! Saitama" animated short film directed by mangaka Yusuke Murata himself.

Alternatively, he could be referring to one of his independent projects, particularly one where he made a short one-minute animation of the Caped Baldy, titled Go! Saitama. However, fans are advised to await further notifications that can clear up the existing confusion.

One Punch Man Chapter 170 recap

Chapter 170 began with the former Hero Hunter giving a lengthy exposition on what he felt true justice was. However, he was there to apologize for not paying for the food that he had consumed back in chapter 87. He was accompanied by Silver Fang, and the old man expressed his happiness at being able to help Garou with his apologies to the people he hurt in the process.

The scene later shifted to Tareo, who was able to stand up to his so-called friends who tried to bully him. Tareo thought of himself as a hero and named himself Garou Man. He was inspired by Garou’s actions, and became a braver person. Waganma invited Tareo to his house, exciting the kids with the prospect of playing video games there.

Manga: One-Punch Man. Chapter 170.



Garou is back & Bang wants to retired from being a Hero. Also he recommends Garou to take his spot as S-class Hero.

Later, a conversation between Sitch and Sekingar took place at the Heroes Association HQ. Bang has given his papers and will no longer be a hero working for the organization. Garou would take Bang’s place as his successor. Sitch also wondered about the backlash he would face, bolstering forces to prepare for Shibabawa’s last prophecy was the organization's priority.

Chapter 170 ended on a wholesome note with Garou and Bang having a casual conversation about their interests.

