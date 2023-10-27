More Naruto remake episodes are coming (& fans better believe it)

In commemoration of the anime series' 20th anniversary, the Naruto series will release four episodes that the animators have remade. The episodes were supposed to have come out on September 3, 2023. However, an announcement was made on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that the release was delayed to improve the quality.

Despite the episodes being remastered and improved versions of pre-existing episodes, the sense of anticipation is through the roof. This excitement is a positive sign because proper execution of the remakes could possibly mean that Studio Pierrot might release more episodes from the past after remastering them.

While this might sound redundant, it could have a positive cascading effect on the sequel series- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Let’s understand why fans can expect more than just four remake episodes.

Disclaimer: This article might contain minor spoilers from the Boruto manga chapters.

Why Naruto might release more than just 4 remake episodes

There is absolutely no doubt that the entire fanbase is incredibly excited to see the remake episodes. If the animators do a good job of these episodes, they could release more. It will be a smart move from a strategic standpoint in order to improve the Boruto series. One of the biggest complaints that netizens had with the Boruto series was that the anime had a ton of filler episodes.

The anime episodes were released on a weekly basis, whereas the manga chapters were made public on a monthly basis. Due to such schedules, the anime would either have to go on regular breaks or create anime-original content. Fans would much rather have the anime series be seasonal and adapt the source material alone.

If that is the case, the Boruto series could go on an indefinite hiatus until the manga has progressed considerably. While the Naruto series is complete, the reboot would allow animators and writers to fix the inconsistencies that were present during its run.

Studio Pierrot, the animation studio responsible for animating this series, could follow in Toei Animation’s footsteps. In this case, we are referring to Dragon Ball Z Kai, which is a recut version of the existing anime series. There is one more interesting detail that both Dragon Ball and the Naruto series share.

Dragon Ball Z Kai and the recut version that Naruto will release are to commemorate the respective series’ 20th anniversary. Since Toei Animation already did this, Studio Pierrot will be quite confident in carrying out this project properly by analyzing Dragon Ball Z Kai's approach to the remastered release.

Currently, Boruto - Two Blue Vortex is doing incredibly well, and fans can’t wait for more. The manga has finally gone past the time skip, and things are starting to get heated between the likes of Code, Kawaki, and the protagonist. The recut version could allow the manga to progress further and save fans from poorly animated filler episodes.

However, it is important to note that this is speculative in nature. Only time will tell whether or not the fanbase will receive a remake version of all the episodes, along with a few improvements to the storytelling and the removal of inconsistencies.

