Mr. Villain's Day Off episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 2 is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST. Fans and interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV and other local television networks.

The previous episode did a decent job with the exposition, giving viewers an idea about the setting as well as offering a brief glimpse into the main character’s life. The main character in question aims to work towards wiping all of humanity, but chooses to spend his day off lazing around in a zoo nearby.

Fans also got an idea about the main character’s interests and food preferences. The upcoming episode could potentially introduce fans to some of his colleagues who also work towards the destruction of the planet. Let’s take a look at the release date and streaming details for Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 2.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 2 release date and time

Mr. Villain's Day Off episode 2 will be released next weekend (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

As stated earlier, Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 2 is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST in most parts of the world. In Japan, however, fans will be able to watch the episode on January 15, 2024, at 1:35 am JST.

It is important to note that the English-subtitled version of the episode will be simulcast and streamed after a 30-minute delay. The release times of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 2 for various regions and their subsequent time zones are mentioned below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday January 14 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday January 14 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday January 14 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday January 14 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday January 14 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday January 14 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday January 15 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday January 15

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 2?

Main character as seen in episode 1 of the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo TV, AT-X, Osaka TV, and BS Nippon TV. That being said, the release dates for the aforementioned television networks differ. Osaka TV will stream the episode on January 16 (2 am JST), AT-X will broadcast on January 17 (10 pm JST), and BS Nippon TV will broadcast the episode on January 21 (11 pm JST).

Fans across the globe will be able to stream the latest episodes on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The episodes will also be available on Amazon Prime Video after a one week delay, on January 21, 2024.

It is also important to note that both the streaming platforms will be available in select regions. The stream will not be available for free and fans will have to avail of the platforms’ paid services to watch it.

A brief recap of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 1

The episode began with a monologue from the main character, who introduced himself to the viewers. He is a high-ranking officer working for the Evil League and the organization’s goal is to destroy and wipe out all of humanity. However, it was his day off and he decided to spend his time in Uenono Zoo, which had plenty of pandas. Despite his hatred for humans in general, he is shown to have a soft spot for andas.

He also encountered a member of the Rangers - a group of people who aim to put an end to the Evil League’s nefarious activities. However, the main character called for truce and proceeded to spend the rest of the day purchasing a new ice cream from the nearest convenience store. He also encountered children who forced him to buy ice cream for them. However, he didn’t realize that they too worked for the Rangers and were surprised to see this side of him.

What to expect in the next episode?

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 2 will most likely give viewers another layer of information surrounding the characters who were disguised as lost kids in the mall. Since they work for the Rangers, they could potentially attempt to learn more about the main character and his interests before they can neutralize him. However, there is a high chance that he might call truce since he values his time away from work above anything else.

