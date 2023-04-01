Mr. Zombie manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Mr. Zombie is a manhwa (Korean version of a manga) that has been gaining attention recently. It is an action and comedy piece written by Cao San Mu and Kuaikanmanhua, who has also illustrated a part of the series. The other artist who contributed to the art is 500.

Active members of the manga, anime, and the manhwa community have expressed their intrigue about Mr. Zombie. Let’s take a look at the plot and status of the manhwa, and compare it to some existing mangas that have similar themes.

Mr. Zombie: Status of the manhwa and where to read

The protagonist of the series (Image via Cao San Mu, 500, and Kuaikanmanhua)

While information regarding the manhwa is scarce, it seems like this manhwa isn’t serialized yet. Fans can read the manhwa on free websites such as ManhwaTop and AquaManga. These sites have all the chapters that have been released so far.

The first ever chapter of Mr. Zombie was released on February 13, 2023. It’s difficult to predict the chapter release trend since the artists and writers have uploaded 3 chapters in one day, and have then proceeded to release a chapter every week.

So far, there is a total of 11 chapters, each containing consistent and good-quality art. Fans can certainly read this manhwa if they like a mixture of comedy and action.

What we know about the plot of Mr. Zombie

A long time ago, during a zombie apocalypse, the protagonist of the series turned into a zombie. Since then, mankind has hated zombies and worked extremely hard to vanquish every last one of them.

However, the protagonist survived. He was an exception since he wanted to co-exist with humans.

The protagonist's physique after training for a long time (Image via Cao San Mu, 500, and Kuaikanmanhua)

He trained for a sustained period of time and decided to help out humans and earn their trust. He spent years understanding more about human society and constantly attempted to change their perception of zombies. All he wanted to do was live a normal life as a peaceful law-abiding zombie in a world filled with humans.

Mr. Zombie: What to expect

Fans can certainly expect a gag manga-esque approach to story writing in this manhwa. Plenty of such series often follow a trend where logic cannot be applied in certain scenarios.

It will be interesting to see how this series approaches story writing. The writers could take one out of the two approaches. The first, prioritizing action and having comedic relief from time to time. In such cases, logic takes precedence and comedy is a tool to alleviate tension in a scene.

Still from the Mr. Zombie series (Image via Cao San Mu, 500, and Kuaikanmanhua)

The second would be laying greater emphasis on comedy, taking the absurdist route.

Based on what we have read so far, Mr. Zombie has elements that resemble One Punch Man. If we take a look at the popular shonen manga and anime series, there are plenty of situations in which logic doesn’t seem to govern the rules of the world. The very premise of the series is quite bizarre in the sense that the protagonist can defeat villains with just one punch.

Similarly, the protagonist of Mr. Zombie wants to co-exist with humans while being a zombie himself. This, in many ways, is reminiscent of the One Punch Man series. That being said, the two titles are on extremely different levels concerning the overall quality of the manga.

