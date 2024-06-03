Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21: Exact release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21, will be released on June 9, 2024. The coming episode is all set to make the Mushoku Tensei audience intensely emotional because the second season will see the reunion between Rudeus and Roxy.

In Season 2, this will be the second reunion since the University Arc - Part 2 that fans eagerly anticipated to happen. The latest installment finally saw Rudeus and Elinalise making it to Rapan city and beginning the rescue mission to the dangerous labyrinths.

This will be the first expedition of Rudeus where he is tagged along with his father and his party, so the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Follow along with the article to learn more about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21 be released

Sticking to the schedule and as mentioned above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21 will be released this Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 12 pm JST, on KBS Kyoto, TOKYO MX, and BS11 in Japan.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the nineteenth episode for all selective regions with the respective time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 8:30 am Central Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 10:30 am Eastern Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 11:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 9 pm Central European Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, June 10, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 21 and all the latest and preceding episodes will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans internationally. The anime streaming giant has made all seasons and specials of the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed formats.

Given the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its airing in Japan. Given Crunchyroll has geographical restrictions in some regions of Southeast Asia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21 and all the latest episodes of the series will be available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, for free.

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 20

Rudeus being hugged by Paul, as seen in episode 20 (Image via Bind)

The episode saw Rudeus and Elinalise encounter Geese at Rapan’s adventurer’s guild, who led them to Paul and others. Rudeus was saddened to see his father in a terrible state and admitted that going against Hitogami’s orders was a wise decision.

Paul was overwhelmed by joy after learning that Rudeus would soon be a father and apologized for asking for his help in the current predicament. Paul knew that separating Rudeus from his wife when they were just going to have a baby and bringing him to Ranoa wasn’t a good decision.

However, Rudeus assured him that everything was being taken care of at his home and subtly proclaimed that it was his duty to aid his family when they needed him. Rudeus met Talhand, a labyrinth explorer who was associated with Paul.

During the briefing, Rudeus learned that his mother, Zenith, was captured in the labyrinth for almost six years. Paul exclaimed that despite having professional labyrinth explorers it was difficult for them to find Zenith’s whereabouts. Rudeus was devastated after learning that Roxy went missing in the labyrinth after she stepped on a teleportation circle.

Elinalise, Rudeus, and Paul, as seen in Episode 20 (Image via Bind)

Rudeus gave them a book on labyrinth exploration which filled Geese with excitement given most of the details were accurately aligned with the extent of the labyrinth he knew about. They decided to begin their exploration the next day and took some rest.

Paul proclaimed that he would throw a big celebration after they rescue Zenith, with all the family members. The next day, during their exploration, Paul and Elinalise defeated many spider-like monsters, and even Rudeus had his chance to show his potential.

Suddenly, at some distance, Rudeus sensed a possible body of water within the Labyrinth. Elsewhere in the labyrinth, Roxy was fending off a horde of monsters, but she eventually reached her limit. Suddenly, every creature froze around her and Rudeus showed up, making her feel safe and secure.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21 (speculative)

Roxy and Rudeus reunite, as seen in Episode 20 (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21, is titled “The Magic Circle of the Sixth Floor.” The episode will resume from where it left off in the previous installment, continuing the heartfelt reunion of the Rudeus and Roxy. the two characters will be seen together for the first time since the first half of Season 1.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21 will continue the ongoing exploration and as the title proclaims, they are all set to enter the sixth level of the labyrinth, which is deemed to be life-threatening.

