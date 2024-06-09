Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22 will be released on June 16, 2024. The latest episode came as a relief to many fans who have been anticipating the reunion of Roxy and the beloved protagonist for two whole seasons.

Although their first interaction after so many years turned out to be awkward, the scene will be engraved in the long list of one of the best moments of the anime so far.

Roxy has re-joined her party and together, they are nearing their ultimate goal, which is the final level of the labyrinth. Follow along with the article to learn more about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22 be released?

Sticking to the schedule and as mentioned above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22 will be released this Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 12 pm JST, on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 in Japan.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for episode 22 for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 8:30 am Central Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 10:30 am Eastern Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 11:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 9 pm Central European Time Sunday, June 16, 2024 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, June 17, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22 will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans internationally. The anime streaming giant has made all seasons and specials of the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed formats.

Given the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive 30 minutes later than its airing in Japan. Unfortunately, due to geographical restrictions, Crunchyroll is unavailable in many regions of Southeast Asia. However, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel will make Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22 and all the latest episodes available.

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 21

Paul being happy with a strange grin after Rudeus deemed him to be stronger (Image via Bind)

The latest episode kicked off with Roxy finding it difficult to recognize Rudeus, which made the latter utterly sad to the point where he barfed. Later, Roxy was carried out of the labyrinth and was escorted to the place where the party was staying.

Everyone was delighted to have Roxy back, not more than Rudeus, who was finding it hard to keep his eyes off her, given it had been years since he last saw her. Since Rudeus was not her adorable little student anymore, Roxy found it difficult to interact with him, as he was now a grown-up adult.

Given Roxy’s condition where she developed a kind of PTSD from being trapped for a month inside the labyrinth, the group decided to go only to the third level of the labyrinth. They later managed to clear the fourth level easily, as if it was too easy for them. Rudeus and others returned to the village to stock up for the next level.

Roxy, as seen in the episode 21 of season 2 (Image via Bind)

Roxy and Rudeus decided to relax at a nearby tavern where the former revealed how she took the latter’s advice to learn magic again and became a Water King class mage and joined Paul’s team when her life was falling apart.

The next day, the group managed to reach the fifth level of the labyrinth, but the twist was there were three teleportation circles, with only two being a two-way circle. Even Rudeus, who spent most of his time working alongside Nanahoshi, found it difficult to decipher which would lead to the sixth level.

All of a sudden, Rudeus found it strange that the room looked identical to the ancient runes he had been through with Elinalise. He eventually asked Geese to look for stairs in the room and surprisingly, there was one concealed underneath the floor. After breaking the floor, they finally found the hidden teleportation circle leading to the sixth floor.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22 (speculative)?

The teleportation circle to the 6th level of the labyrinth (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 22, is titled Parents. The next episode's title strongly suggests that fans will finally get to see Paul and Rudeus reunite with Zenith.

However, it will not be as easy as it sounds, as Zenith is imprisoned by a monstrous entity as seen in the latest arc’s trailer. Moreover, the episodes are also anticipated to end on a sad note, which is not something new for those who are aware of Turning Point 3.

