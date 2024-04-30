Who is Ginger in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation? Everything to know about the character

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 16 finally saw the return of Aisha and Norn, reuniting with their elder brother after years.

However, the reunion didn’t go as well as Rudeus had anticipated, given that Norn was still upset with him over the incident where he punched their father. Also, it was new for her to see her brother with Sylphy instead of Eris, which, in a certain way, confused the little menace.

Unlike Norn, Alisha was delighted to see her elder brother after years and decided to choose a profession like her mother by helping Sylphy as a maid. Rudeus didn’t have to face any issues with Aisha but is determined to reforge his bond with Norn. Before the arrival of the sisters, Paul couldn’t have found a person to entrust Aisha and Norn better than Ruijerd.

However, it was revealed that Ruijerd was not all alone, as Ginger was also there to lend him a hand. For most fans, the name Ginger would be a whole new character.

Much to everyone’s surprise, though, the character already made its debut in Episode 19 of the first season and has a history with the Shirone family. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ginger is the former imperial guard for the Shirone family in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

The reason behind the sudden hype for the mysterious character named Ginger began with the release of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 16. During the episode, Ruijerd mentions Ginger once, stating that she was the second person beside him to be entrusted with Norn and Aisha's safety by Paul.

On hearing Ginger’s name, Rudeus was immensely surprised. Ruijerd revealed to Rudeus that Ginger decided to pay a visit to the Prince before meeting him. Here, the Prince is none other than Zanoba Shirone.

In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Ginger York is a recurring character who was first introduced in season 1’s 19th episode, titled “Route Selection.” She's a young warrior-class woman who formerly served Zanoba as his imperial guard.

Ginger is noted to have a serious personality and a pragmatic approach to life. Besides her duty as an imperial guard of Zanoba, she also cared for him and always had her master’s best interest in mind. Ginger was asked to guard Zanoba with her life by the latter’s mother, Minerva.

Ginger reunites with her family (Image via Bind)

However, despite Ginger’s loyalty, Zanoba failed her by trading her for a Roxy figurine. Ginger wanted to leave her position, but Pax held her family hostage, making sure that she wouldn’t do such a thing.

Pax wanted to use her as a tool, but Zanoba made sure to not let his brother win in his motives. Eris and Ruijerd helped rescue Ginger’s family. Eventually, the warrior stepped down from her position as a knight to dedicate her life to Zanoba, adhering to Minnerva’s last request.

She eventually joined Ruijerd, and together, they took care of Norn and Aisha as their bodyguards until they successfully escorted the sisters to their brother. Although the latest installment didn’t see Ginger, the upcoming episodes of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 promise to feature her more prominently and explore more about the character.

