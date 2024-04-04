Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

With the return of Rudeus Greyrat, fans can breathe easy, as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 is releasing this April 8, 2024. For fans who are wondering, the second part of the sequel won’t see a time skip and will rather pick from where the first part left off in season 1 episode 12, titled “I Want to Tell You.”

The anime recently hyped the fans by dropping the second official trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2. As seen in the trailer, the second half of the season will mostly focus on the beginning of Rudeus and Sylphie’s beautiful new journey as husband and wife.

All cast and staff members are returning to reprise their roles in the second cour of season 2. The opening song will be “On the Frontline” by Hitorie, while the ending theme song is “Mamoritai Momo” (What I Want to Protect) by Yuki Ōhara. Follow along with the article to learn more about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 be released

As mentioned above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13, or Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 episode 1, will release on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 pm JST, on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto and BS11, in Japan.

Due to the apparent time difference in the U.S. and other countries, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 will be released on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the installment of all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 7, 2024 10 am Central Time Sunday, April 7, 2024 12 pm Eastern Time Sunday, April 7, 2024 12:30 pm British Summer Time Sunday, April 7, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 7, 2024 10 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday, April 7, 2024 6:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 8, 2024 2 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 will be streamed on Crunchyroll. Fans of the anime can watch the show in both English subbed and dubbed formats. Since the platform includes all the previous installments of the anime, fans can revisit their favorite moments anytime

Since Crunchyroll has geographical restrictions in most of the regions in Southeast Asia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 will be made available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 1

Sara slaps Rudeus for insulting her, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 3 (Image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 saw the aftermath of the teleportation incident where Rudeus set off to look for his family, especially his mother, Zenith. After arriving in Northlands, he met the Counter Arrow and eventually joined them. One of the members in the group, Suzanne, was initially rude to Rudeus, but after he saved her group, she was thankful for him.

Both Suzanne and Rudeus grew closer over time, but things became worse between them after the latter discovered that he was suffering from ED, making him embarrassed. After an argument and fight ensued, Heckler decided to help Rudeus, and they eventually got along. After Sara heard Rudeus badmouthing about her behind her back, she decided to leave him on his own.

Rudeus was asked to join Heckler’s group, and they bonded quickly. However, Rudeus had to leave for the Ranoa University of Magic to cure his illness, as Hitomi advised. Meeting Elinalise for the first time ever, Rudeus joined her and later enrolled in the university. There, he met Silent Fitz, who became his idol.

Rudeus also met Nanahoshi Shizuka, the girl who was with Orstead, the day he almost died. Besides learning about the teleportation incident and what was wrong with him, Rudeus discovered that he was starting to feel differently about Fitz but was confused, given he presumed the latter to be a boy.

Rudeus eventually found out that Fitz was Sylphy, and his ED was also cured. After confessing his feelings for Sylphy, he proposed to her to marry him, which she accepted with all her heart.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 (speculative)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 will see the preparation of Rudeus and Sylphy’s wedding. As the second part is all about the Newlyweds Arc, it will see a greater transition in the characters as they begin a new chapter in their life. The episode will see the return of all the major characters from the first part, as well as other characters, including Alisha, Norn, Ruijerd, and more.

