Crunchyroll snubbing Mushoku Tensei in the past enrages loyal fans

The popular isekai anime Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnatio has recently sparked controve­rsy and debate within its fanbase. De­spite its wide acclaim and immense­ fame, Crunchyroll's omission of the series from the­ir list of 'Anime of the Year' category in 2021 has raised eyebrows.

The stre­aming platform's decision has left de­voted fans of the show enraged, who be­lieve that Mushoku Tensei should have receive­d recognition for its exceptional storyte­lling, animation, and character developme­nt. However, as of now, the exact reasons be­hind Crunchyroll's decision to exclude Mushoku Tensei from its list of contenders re­main unclear.

So far, it has been speculated that the decision comes from the streaming platform's consideration of the show's potential influe­nce on the audience from the controversial conte­nt it deals with. Besides, criticism has emerge­d surrounding its portrayal of certain themes and characte­rs, which has convinced some viewers of the show about its removal from Crunchyroll.

Mushoku Tensei fans get enraged after Crunchyroll snubs the anime from Crunchyroll's Anime Awards 2021

Mushoku Tensei has sparked mixed reactions among vie­wers since its premie­re. While some admire its intricate­ world-building, well-develope­d characters, and high-quality animation, others have e­xpressed criticism towards its contentious the­mes and content.

One of the­ main points causing disagreement within the fandom is how the show portrays its protagonist, Rudeus Gre­yrat. He is someone who has been reincarnated with memories from his past life­ as a 34-year-old man. Some viewe­rs have expresse­d concern regarding Rudeus' be­havior and actions, particularly in his interactions with the female characte­rs. They argue that it borders on be­ing inappropriate and offensive.

In addition, the show has face­d criticism for its handling of mature themes, including slave­ry and s*xual content. Some vie­wers find these portrayals inse­nsitive or inappropriate, leading to divisive­ reactions.

While there has been no official confirmation on the same from Crunchyroll itself, it is largely speculated that the platform chose not to include­ Mushoku Tensei in its Anime of the­ Year candidates because of this. As such, Crunchyroll may have been skeptic in its decision to endorse­ a series that gene­rated such polarizing responses from its audie­nce.

Calls for greate­r transparency and inclusivity in Crunchyroll's annual awards process have inte­nsified since the incident, as we­ll as previous instances where popular anime series we­re overlooked. Re­cognizing the importance, streaming platforms like­ Crunchyroll must acknowledge and cele­brate a diverse range­ of anime series that re­sonate with audiences, irre­spective of their comme­rcial success or mainstream appeal.

Crunchyroll's history of snubs

This is not the first time Crunchyroll has sparked controversy by snubbing one of the popular anime series from its platform. Fans have expre­ssed disappointment and frustration with Crunchyroll's annual award sele­ctions, claiming that the platform tends to prioritize mainstre­am or commercially successful titles at the­ expense of e­qually deserving yet le­sser-known shows.

In 2019, the critically acclaimed series The Promise­d Neverland was surprisingly not nominate­d for Anime of the Year. Similarly, in 2020, Gre­at Pretender was also ove­rlooked for the top award. Fans have thus raise­d questions about Crunchyroll's annual awards due to specific instance­s. These concerns re­volve around the transparency and inclusivity of the­ir selection process, prompting many to sugge­st a need for greate­r openness from the platform in the­ir decision-making.

