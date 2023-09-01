Crunchyroll snubbing Mushoku Tensei in the past enrages loyal fans

The popular isekai anime Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnatio has recently sparked controversy and debate within its fanbase. Despite its wide acclaim and immense fame, Crunchyroll's omission of the series from their list of 'Anime of the Year' category in 2021 has raised eyebrows.
The streaming platform's decision has left devoted fans of the show enraged, who believe that Mushoku Tensei should have received recognition for its exceptional storytelling, animation, and character development. However, as of now, the exact reasons behind Crunchyroll's decision to exclude Mushoku Tensei from its list of contenders remain unclear.
So far, it has been speculated that the decision comes from the streaming platform's consideration of the show's potential influence on the audience from the controversial content it deals with. Besides, criticism has emerged surrounding its portrayal of certain themes and characters, which has convinced some viewers of the show about its removal from Crunchyroll.
Mushoku Tensei fans get enraged after Crunchyroll snubs the anime from Crunchyroll's Anime Awards 2021
Mushoku Tensei has sparked mixed reactions among viewers since its premiere. While some admire its intricate world-building, well-developed characters, and high-quality animation, others have expressed criticism towards its contentious themes and content.
One of the main points causing disagreement within the fandom is how the show portrays its protagonist, Rudeus Greyrat. He is someone who has been reincarnated with memories from his past life as a 34-year-old man. Some viewers have expressed concern regarding Rudeus' behavior and actions, particularly in his interactions with the female characters. They argue that it borders on being inappropriate and offensive.
In addition, the show has faced criticism for its handling of mature themes, including slavery and s*xual content. Some viewers find these portrayals insensitive or inappropriate, leading to divisive reactions.
While there has been no official confirmation on the same from Crunchyroll itself, it is largely speculated that the platform chose not to include Mushoku Tensei in its Anime of the Year candidates because of this. As such, Crunchyroll may have been skeptic in its decision to endorse a series that generated such polarizing responses from its audience.
Calls for greater transparency and inclusivity in Crunchyroll's annual awards process have intensified since the incident, as well as previous instances where popular anime series were overlooked. Recognizing the importance, streaming platforms like Crunchyroll must acknowledge and celebrate a diverse range of anime series that resonate with audiences, irrespective of their commercial success or mainstream appeal.
Crunchyroll's history of snubs
This is not the first time Crunchyroll has sparked controversy by snubbing one of the popular anime series from its platform. Fans have expressed disappointment and frustration with Crunchyroll's annual award selections, claiming that the platform tends to prioritize mainstream or commercially successful titles at the expense of equally deserving yet lesser-known shows.
In 2019, the critically acclaimed series The Promised Neverland was surprisingly not nominated for Anime of the Year. Similarly, in 2020, Great Pretender was also overlooked for the top award. Fans have thus raised questions about Crunchyroll's annual awards due to specific instances. These concerns revolve around the transparency and inclusivity of their selection process, prompting many to suggest a need for greater openness from the platform in their decision-making.
