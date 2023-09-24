My Happy Marriage season 2: Tentative release window, what to expect, cast, plot, and more

The good news for fans of Miyo and Kiyoka is that My Happy Marriage season 2 is in the works. It was officially announced very recently that the series has been given the green light for another installment. This announcement came shortly after the conclusion of the first season, which aired its finale in September 2023.

My Happy Marriage follows the story of Miyo Saimori, a young woman born to a noble family but abused her whole life for being born without supernatural powers. However, her life undergoes a Cinderella-esque change when she becomes the fiancée of Kiyoka Kudo.

The series is a blend of the slice-of-life and the supernatural genre, and has garnered fans all over the world in a relatively short span.

My Happy Marriage season 2 will return with new characters and new challenges for Miyo and Kiyoka

Potential release date for My Happy Marriage season 2

Although no specific release date has been announced, My Happy Marriage season 2 might be released in the second half of 2024. The first season of the series premiered in July 2023, so it is likely that the second season will be ready around July 2024 at the earliest.

As with the first season, it will air on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks, and it will be available to stream on Netflix for viewers outside of Asia.

Cast details

The popularity of the series owes a great deal to the voice actors who have brought the characters to life. In My Happy Marriage season 2, fans can expect the return of the main voice actors, including Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Houko Kuwashima as Yurie, Yoko Hikasa as Hazuki Kudo, and more.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that new characters would appear in the next season.

What has happened so far in the series?

In the first season of My Happy Marriage, the story focused on Miyo Saimori's journey from being the daughter in the Saimori household to her engagement with Kiyoka Kudo, and the subsequent trials she faced.

Miyo had endured a difficult life since her mother's passing. Especially due to her lack of supernatural abilities, she suffered neglect and abuse from her father, stepmother, and stepsister.

This led her to develop a very low self-esteem. Finally, she was expelled from her home when a marriage proposal arrived at the Saimori household from the Kudo family.

Upon entering the Kudo household, Miyo discovered love and acceptance from Kiyoka, who became her fiancé, as well as from his sister, Hazuki, and the elderly servant, Yurie. Moreover, she reconnected with her maternal family, the Usubas, who helped her to recover her dormant supernatural abilities.

With her new ability, Dream-Sight, Miyo saved Kiyoka's life when he fell unconscious and was fighting for his life following a Grotesquerie attack orchestrated by the Emperor.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage season 2?

While spoilers are not yet available, considering that the first season covered volumes 1 and 2 of the light novels written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, it is likely that My Happy Marriage season 2 will cover volumes 3 and 4.

Kiyoka's father had originally sent a marriage proposal to the Saimoris, possibly with the intention of arranging a marriage with Kaya. When Miyo had raised her concerns about them not accepting her, Kiyoka had made a somewhat jesting remark that he would reduce them to ashes.

However, in the next season, Miyo will finally meet Kiyoka's parents, and she will encounter several challenges when they refuse to accept her.

