My Hero Academia Chapter 339: Release date and time, where to read and more

My Hero Academia fans eagerly await the release of the upcoming chapter 339. The past few weeks have been quite eventful, to say the least. The traitor within UA High was finally revealed. In addition, the mangaka also revealed the face of Hagakure, more popularly known as Invisible Girl.

My Hero Academia fans cannot contain their excitement as the upcoming chapter will be released in about a week’s time. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming chapter 339 of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia chapter 339 details

According to sources, chapter 339 of My Hero Academia will be released on December 26, 2021. The chapters will be available on Viz Media and Manga Plus. While the last three chapters will be available for free, one would have to avail the paid services in order to access some of the older chapters. The release time for various regions has been mentioned below:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Philippine Time: 11 PM

India Time: 8.30 PM

Japan Time: 12 AM

My Hero Academia chapter 338 recap

Chapter 338 of My Hero Academia begins with the class talking to each other, trying to process the information they have just received. Midoriya and his classmates feel guilty about not helping Aoyama while he was in pain. They believe that his responsibility must be shared with the rest of his classmates.

Kirishima later realizes that Aoyama despises working for All For One and saves his parents from serving the villain.

The students would welcome Aoyama just the way Midoriya was welcomed despite hiding the source of his quirk. But class 1-A knew that the nature of the matter was different. Tsukauchi firmly believes that Aoyama’s parents could give the necessary information and a plan of action that would solve this problem.

My Hero Academia's fan-favorite, Aizawa, was on a video call and was aware of what was happening in the room.

He interfered with the conversation that was taking place and asked Midoriya if he had a plan. Midoriya responded and said that he didn’t. He then made it very clear that he had no intentions of expelling Aoyama from UA High despite helping All For One.

Edited by Saman