My Hero Academia Chapter 359: Release date after the break, what to expect, where to read, and more

Horikoshi has taken a two-week break for creative rejuvenation, but worry not because My Hero Academia Chapter 359 is set to release very soon. The last chapter left readers on a cliffhanger that, while not as monumental as a few recent ones, has managed to keep them worried about the ongoing fight against Shigaraki.

While Horikoshi’s style of shifting focus between all ongoing important fights serves well to highlight every character from time to time, the disadvantage is that readers feel separated from their favorite characters for too long. Presently, there has not been a substantial Midoriya-oriented chapter for a few months, causing readers to become antsy.

My Hero Academia Chapter 359 will likely show the aftermath of Bakugo’s attack

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 358: The heroes team up and unleash everything they’ve got against All For One! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3uhfhBs My Hero Academia, Ch. 358: The heroes team up and unleash everything they’ve got against All For One! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3uhfhBs https://t.co/lNEHVhe7qY

As per the regular schedule, My Hero Academia Chapter 359 will be released on Monday, July 18, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, July 19

After release, My Hero Academia Chapter 359 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz and the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of Chapter 358

HEXAMENDLE @HEXAMENDLE Keep Moving.

Manga: My Hero Academia [Ch.358] Keep Moving.Manga: My Hero Academia [Ch.358] https://t.co/TkC5KIlWuu

Chapter 358, titled The Guy Who’s Made Some Progress, saw the focus shifting to U.A. high, where the heroes struggled against Shigaraki. Best Jeanist implored them to keep moving lest they be swallowed by the growing flesh of Shigaraki’s new form. Edgeshot still felt that it must be a quirk.

But Shigaraki, or rather AFO, informed them that as the many stolen quirk from the All for One quirk started to settle into Tomura’s body, they manifested new natural aspects which could not be considered new quirks. AFO further went on to say that the world was divided by differences in ideals and conditions, and these differences birthed conflicts that were tearing the world apart. However, under his rule, everyone would be united by their shared oppression and misery.

The chapter then cut to Bakugo, who disagreed with AFO. Bakugo recalled that he had to overcome a lot of differences between his idea of himself and reality. He was lucky to be surrounded by people who persevered and moved forward, forcing him to do the same as well. Bakugo remembered that they were able to fight against Shigaraki only because so many people, including Monoma, Kaminari, Yaoyorozu, and Aizawa, came together to make this battle possible.

Bakugo reasoned that, with the amount of movement he had been making, he must have built up enough sweat to use the new equipment which the support students had built for him. It turned out to be a row of machine guns strapped to his shoulders for a new move called “Suppressive Heavy Mobile Unit: Strafe Panzer.” After he attacked Shigaraki with the same, he swiftly moved closer and unleashed another new move, “Howitzer Impact: Cluster.”

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 359?

My Hero Academia Chapter 359 is likely to stay focused on the Shigaraki vs Heroes fight. The effect of Bakugo’s Cluster on Shigaraki is unknown as of yet, though there is very little chance of it causing any considerable or lasting damage. However, it can provide the heroes with a little time to regroup and come up with a different plan of action.

Considering that everything the heroes are currently doing is with the aim of buying time till Deku gets here, and that Horikoshi had given the readers a glimpse of Deku in Chapter 357, My Hero Academia Chapter 359 should at least end with another shot of Deku. The unidentified flying objects that readers last saw him facing remain a mystery and ought to serve as a good opportunity for the exposition of the Second User’s quirk.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far