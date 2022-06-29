My Hero Academia Chapter 358 leaks reveal Bakugo’s new avatar with a weapons upgrade

After the fandom spent days waiting for My Hero Academia Chapter 358 to focus on Midoriya and the unidentified objects coming towards him, Horikoshi hoodwinks his readers once again. A few raw panels leaked unexpectedly today, June 29, suggest that the focus for the next few chapters will be U.A. and the ongoing battle against Shigaraki.

Reactions of shock or surprise were further heightened by the reveal of Katsuki Bakugo’s upgraded hero costume in My Hero Academia Chapter 358. The raw panels suggest that Bakugo, alongside his fellow heroes, will go head-to-head against Shigaraki once more, as everyone expected. However, the Explosive hero will also bring a lot of additional firepower into the fray with the new additions to his hero costume.

My Hero Academia Chapter 358 leaks focus on Bakugo and others going up against Shigaraki in U.A.

While several raw panels from My Hero Academia Chapter 358 have been leaked, they make little to no cohesive sense. However, a primary idea can be drawn that the chapter focuses on what is effectively the second round of the battle between Shigaraki and the team of heroes.

Mirko and Edgeshot both feature prominently in the chapter, dodging Shigaraki’s growth and looking for a way to cut him down. Shigaraki is seen using his left hand as a navigator and essentially surfing the waves of his new quirk. Nejire Hado is seen taking an offensive stance while Tamaki Amajiki takes a defensive one.

The focus of My Hero Academia Chapter 358 is undoubtedly Katsuki Bakugo, who is seen in the leak in his upgraded costume. Bakugo has several heavy-hitter automatic rifles positioned across his shoulders. These rifles, or machine guns, seem to be attached to the hard collar of Bakugo’s hero costume and stretch along his shoulder pads, extending all the way up to his gauntlets.

Each rifle is likely loaded with a full magazine and can be attached or detached mid-battle. The bullets resemble regular shells and hold no outward similarity to his grenades, which are the only projectiles that Bakugo has used so far. The left side of his collar seems to be sporting a flint of sorts which could act as a detonator, but it is unclear why a row of machine guns would need a detonator or flint of any kind.

Two additional panels feature large-scale explosions. Altogether, the leaks indicate that Bakugo’s costume has had several other upgrades. This new formation is dubbed, “Heavy Manoeuvre: Strafe Panzer” (rough translation). The ensuing attack is likely to be a constant onslaught of large explosions at a long range from an even level.

Final thoughts

As many fans have pointed out, Bakugo needs considerable strength to carry so much heavy artillery and still maintain his agility. The design of the costume can likely be attributed to the combined efforts of Bakugo and Hatsume. It will possibly be provided to him mid-battle in the same way Mirko’s prosthetic leg was provided. Yaoyorozu could have a hand in creating it as well.

The bullets likely contain his accumulated sweat in the same way the grenades do, but in smaller quantities. They should have a longer range and easier navigation than that of the grenades. Readers will have to wait for the official translation of My Hero Academia Chapter 358 for more details.

