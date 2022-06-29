My Hero Academia Chapter 358: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 358 is likely to once again shift focus to one of the other battlefields. Since the last chapter ended with Deku and Yoichi, it stands to reason that the focus will shift to the middle of the ocean, especially with unknown things coming their way.

On the other hand, My Hero Academia Chapter 358 could also return to one of the other prominent battlefields, especially the battle against Shigaraki in U.A. or the one against Midnight’s killer in Jaku. However, the cover of Volume 35 of the manga suggests that Shigaraki will be at the center of the upcoming chapters.

My Hero Academia Chapter 358 is likely to shift focus onto Deku or Shigaraki

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 357: Burning with an all-consuming rage, Endeavor focuses his fiery hate on All For One! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3xO7egs My Hero Academia, Ch. 357: Burning with an all-consuming rage, Endeavor focuses his fiery hate on All For One! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3xO7egs https://t.co/ZpIxaBCnL1

As per the regular schedule, My Hero Academia Chapter 358 will be released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, July 4

My Hero Academia Chapter 358 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App, after release.

Synopsis of Chapter 357

Chapter 357, titled Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!, saw Endeavor using rapid and brutal attacks to injure AFO and break down his shield. He used Vanishing Jet Burn to wear AFO out and pummel him into the mountain. AFO tried but failed to steal his quirk. Once AFO’s shield was down, Endeavor used Prominence Burn to reduce the villain to a crisp.

However, AFO knew that his body had reached its limit and used himself as a test subject for a drug similar to the one created from Eri’s quirk. As the pro-heroes watched, new eyes and ears emerged from the burnt body of AFO. Across the ocean, Yoichi Shigaraki, the First User of OFA, sensed that something was amiss and tried to warn Deku. As they looked ahead, they noticed several unidentified flying objects rushing towards them.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 358?

My Hero Academia Chapter 358 will likely focus on Deku and Yoichi battling the unknown flying objects. A few theories suggest that these may be the drones operated by the American soldiers who previously accompanied Star and Stripe. Others speculate that these are most likely Nomus who have been deployed to eliminate Midoriya. Hopefully, the upcoming confrontation will lead Deku to use the Second User’s quirk.

As per the pattern in the final arc so far, it is unlikely that Horikoshi will return to either Gunga Mountains or Kamino without taking his readers through the other battlegrounds at least once. Apart from Deku, the most probable candidate for the next chapter would be either Bakugou or Uraraka. Considering that AFO and Dabi have both gone through at least one round in their respective battles, Toga and Shigaraki are likely to do the same.

My Hero Academia Chapter 358 can also focus on Kirishima and Mina fighting Midnight’s killer. Out of the other battles, the one in Jaku has the best chance of being a catalyst for something greater altogether. However, Shoji’s battle against Spinner, while not as high-profile, is also one of significant consequence, especially with Kurogiri’s fate at stake. It remains to be seen how Horikoshi chooses to navigate the maze of so many crucial fights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far