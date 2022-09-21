My Hero Academia Chapter 367: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Readers can anticipate a showdown between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 367.

In previous chapters, the Pro Heroes struggled against Shigaraki's body mutations. No matter what they did, the villain constantly evolved into different forms, for both offensive and defensive purposes. At the very least, Midoriya's arrival may limit the number of casualties.

My Hero Academia chapter 367 will likely generate a lot of excitement with the final battle. Shigaraki and Midoriya have been destined to meet since the beginning of the series. They've grown much stronger by the time chapter 367 of My Hero Academia is reached, given their multiple Quirks and powerful bodies.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

My Hero Academia chapter 367 will likely begin the Shigaraki versus Midoriya battle

Release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 367 will be fully available by Sunday, September 25. Raw scans and detailed spoilers will likely be out a few days before the weekend. However, the official translation doesn't arrive until the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time : 8:00 AM

: 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time : 10:00 AM

: 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time : 11:00 AM

: 11:00 AM British Summer Time : 4:00 PM

: 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time : 5:00 PM

: 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time : 8:30 PM

: 8:30 PM Philippine Time : 11:00 PM

: 11:00 PM Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, September 26

My Hero Academia chapter 367 will also be available on Manga Plus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump App. Readers will just have to be a little more patient for the next chapter. In the meantime, they can also read the older chapters on the same apps, just in case they need some catching up to do.

What to expect in My Hero Academia chapter 367

Thunder Devil @ThunderTheDevil "Yo can't wait for Bakugo to help Deku beat Shigaraki"



Reality: "Yo can't wait for Bakugo to help Deku beat Shigaraki"Reality: https://t.co/6hBPyltRKe

My Hero Academia chapter 367 can go in two completely different routes, depending on where Kohei Horikoshi wants to take his story. The most obvious path lies in offering a Midoriya versus Shigaraki angle. Remember, the stakes are exceedingly high, since the outcome of the final war depends on them.

However, the rest of the ongoing battles also need to be decided. The problem is that none of them are nearly as important. If the next chapter were to feature Spinner versus Shoji or Aoyama fighting nameless villains, then some readers might be disappointed.

The same holds true if Horikoshi skips all those fights, just to get on with Shigaraki versus Midoriya. Whether readers like it or not, My Hero Academia chapter 367 offers the perfect time to catch up on the remaining battles. Otherwise, there was no point in setting them up in the first place.

A brief synopsis of the last chapter

In the previous chapter, Shigaraki finally hit Quirk Singularity as his body transformed into a defensive form. He managed to defeat several Pro Heroes with ease, including Mirko, Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki.

Mirio Togata wonders if this was the future that Sir Nighteye saw for him. Of course, he doesn't give up hope just yet. He remembers the advice his old mentor gave gim from way back. A world needs to have smiles, or else the future will not be very bright.

At the end of the chapter, Mandalay orders the quick removal of the electric barriers. However, the Pro Heroes only need a few seconds, so Mirio stalls the powerful Shigaraki by mooning him. Shortly afterwards, Midoriya arrives by delivering a swift punch to Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 367 will be available by Sunday, September 25.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far