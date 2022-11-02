My Hero Academia Chapter 372: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 will be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 12 a.m. JST. The issue follows on from the previous issue's incredibly heartbreaking events, in which Mezou Shoji shared his experiences growing up as a heteromorph in the countryside.

With the fight between Shoji and Spinner seemingly on the horizon, fans are clamoring for any and all My Hero Academia Chapter 372 spoilers. Unfortunately, no true spoiler information for the issue is available at the time of writing, and it is unlikely to be available until later in the week.

Follow along as this article deconstructs all of the currently available release information for My Hero Academia Chapter 372, as well as speculates on what the issue might contain.

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 most likely to shift perspectives away from Spinner vs. Shoji

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 is set to officially release on Sunday, November 6, 2022, for most international viewers. Domestic Japanese fans (and some international fans) will instead see the issue released in the early morning hours of Monday, November 7, 2022, though the exact time will vary depending on region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MangaPLUS service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. The first two are free services that allow readers to access the first and most recent three issues of a series. Meanwhile, the latter is a paid, subscription-based service that provides readers with complete access to a series.

The issue is scheduled to be released at the times listed below for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Sunday, November 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10AM, Sunday, November 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Sunday, November 6

Central European Time: 4PM, Sunday, November 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, November 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, November 6

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, November 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30PM, Monday, November 7

What to expect?

My Hero Academia Chapter 372 will be released following the reveal of Shoji's backstory during his fight with Spinner, as briefly mentioned above. With Koji Koda also making a move on the other Paranormal Liberation Front (PLF) leader present near the hospital, the two appear to be setting up their fights in the series' final arc.

However, series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is likely to shift perspectives in the next issue, as is his custom after major reveals like Shoji's backstory. Ochaco Uraraka vs. Himiko Toga is a battle that fans haven't seen in a long time. Fans last saw this battlefield when Deku left it several chapters ago.

Dabi versus Shoto Todoroki and Endeavor, and Hawks versus All For One are two other battlegrounds that are unquestionably more important than Uraraka versus Toga. While both were more recent than the aforementioned Uraraka battleground, fans haven't visited these two locations in a long time, especially given their significance.

The U.A. High shelter areas, which appear to have been infiltrated by PLF sympathizers, are the final option for a paradigm shift in My Hero Academia Chapter 372. From what fans have seen, there appears to be a plan in the works that will likely change the tides of these aforementioned major battlegrounds in some way.

