My Hero Academia chapter 374: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 374 is set to release on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 12AM JST. With the latest hint that Shirakumo may be in control of his shared body with Kurogiri, fans are eager to learn who awoke as a result of Spinner's actions.

Fans are unlikely to find out this week, as the series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is expected to change his mind following this exciting development. While it's unclear where he'll take readers next, a few major possibilities stand out.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 374, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 374 likely to shift perspectives in wake of Kurogiri’s awakening

Release date and time, where to read

Mordred 🥦💥🍰 @arthurianmaiden I just realized the next chapter is #mha374 which means that we might have volume 37 cover announcement? I just realized the next chapter is #mha374 which means that we might have volume 37 cover announcement?

My Hero Academia chapter 374 is set to officially release on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 12AM JST. Most international fans will instead see the issue release sometime during the day on Sunday, November 27. Select international readers, in addition to Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, November 28. The exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MangaPLUS service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. The first two are free services that allow readers to access the first and most recent three issues of a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that provides readers with complete access to the series.

The issue will be available at the following time slots across several time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, November 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, November 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, November 27

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, November 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, November 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, November 27

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, November 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Monday, November 28

What to expect?

Seph @Shonen_Joenen



Kurogiri's warp requires precise coordinates. However, he is a Noumu, so perhaps he has additional quirks that let him always know where Shigaraki's (or even AFO's?) precise location. He was created specifically for Shigaraki after all. #MHA374 SpeculationKurogiri's warp requires precise coordinates. However, he is a Noumu, so perhaps he has additional quirks that let him always know where Shigaraki's (or even AFO's?) precise location. He was created specifically for Shigaraki after all. #MHA374 SpeculationKurogiri's warp requires precise coordinates. However, he is a Noumu, so perhaps he has additional quirks that let him always know where Shigaraki's (or even AFO's?) precise location. He was created specifically for Shigaraki after all.

My Hero Academia chapter 374 will most likely shift perspectives to either another battlefield or UA High. The latter is seen as a big possibility because there have been betrayers in the group in the past. Since this story hasn't moved on yet, it's possible that Horikoshi was waiting for Kurogiri to wake up before going back to this story and telling what the traitors' plan was.

The next battleground will most likely be between Endeavor and Hawks v/s All For One. With Kurogiri, the last chess piece for All For One, back on the board, he should finally be able to start whatever plan he's been hiding all this time. Since he's willingly giving up his life to make sure this plan works, fans can expect some big changes if they're taken to this battlefield.

Deku versus Shigaraki is most likely the next battleground for My Hero Academia chapter 374. Given that Kurogiri was awakened specifically to assist Shigaraki, this could be the first appearance of the warping villain following his wake-up call. If this occurs, fans can expect the battle to change dramatically depending on what moves Kurogiri makes after reappearing on this battlefield.

