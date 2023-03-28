My Hero Academia chapter 384: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 384 is set to release on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12 am JST. In the wake of the incredibly disappointing return from a two-week break with the last issue, fans are now hoping for a high-quality outing from author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi in this coming release.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to know much until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 384 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 384, speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 384 likely to return focus to All For One vs. Gigantomachia, Tokoyami, and more

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 384 will be officially released on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, April 2.

Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue drop in the early morning hours of Monday, April 3. Exact release times will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the upcoming issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 384 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, April 2

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, April 2

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, April 2

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 2

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 2

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 2

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, April 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, April 3

What to expect from the upcoming chapter? (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 384 will almost certainly begin with a focus on All For One, who is in a truly dire situation. This will likely segue into fans learning exactly who or what is in the ominous helicopters seen in the previous issue’s final pages. Most likely, these are heroic reinforcements, with All For One likely having no more allies to speak of.

If this is the case, fans will likely be taken back to Izuku Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki. With it having been quite some time since fans saw this final battle, Horikoshi could get a cheap pop from readers by showing the fight actually beginning. However, it’s unlikely that the issue will stay here long with several other battles still taking place.

My Hero Academia chapter 384 could also give viewers an update on Endeavor versus Dabi, as well as Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui’s efforts in stopping Himiko Toga. Both situations are still key to how the final war will play out, and as such are major candidates for updates in the coming issue.

Chapter 383 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 383 began with a focus on the Gigantomachia containment facility following reports of Shoto Todoroki’s alleged victory versus Dabi. Here, fans saw Heroes and Villains alike locked in combat, with the latter group seemingly gaining the upper hand as Gigantomachia was awoken and freed.

However, the Heroes had a secret weapon for such a development in the form of Hitoshi Shinso. Unfortunately, as Eijiro Kirishima and readers learned together, Shinso was caught by the sludge villain from the series’ initial issues and was unable to escape. As the villains bragged about their imminent victory, Mina Ashido appeared, rescuing Shinso and saving the day.

As Ashido showed off her new moves and spoke to Kirishima about their shared past, Shinso brought Machia under his own control. This then segued into Mt. Lady receiving the call about All For One using Rewind on himself. The issue’s final panels then jumped back to the present, where All For One is seen contending with Tokoyami, Machia, and several other Heroes as ominous helicopters approach the scene.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

