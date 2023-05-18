My Hero Academia chapter 389 hints at Dabi’s body finally breaking down completely

My Hero Academia chapter 389 will continue to center its focus on the Todoroki family. In the previous chapter, fans witnessed the arrival of Natsuo and Fuyumi at Gunga, where Endeavor and Rei attempted to intervene and stop their son. At the very end, it seemed that a merry reunion was after all possible.

However, Dabi's situation is dire, as spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 389 reveal that his body is on the brink of self-destruction. As a result, the upcoming chapter promises to be an emotional rollercoaster.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

My Hero Academia chapter 389 spoilers reveal that Dabi is close to detonating

As per My Hero Academia chapter 389 spoilers, Dabi is still at risk of causing a huge explosion as was revealed a couple of chapters back. Following his encounter with Shoto, Dabi had been storing an excessive amount of thermal energy within himself. This has now reached dangerous levels, capable of unleashing an unprecedented level of devastation at any time.

In fact, in a leaked panel from the raw scans of My Hero Academia chapter 389, Dabi's face is shown splitting apart, followed by an explosion, which suggests that he is indeed teetering on the edge of self-destruction. Many already believe that the explosion spells the end for Dabi although it is not conclusive as of yet.

The explosion might also obliterate the Todoroki family members Endeavor, Rei, Natsuo, and Fuyumi, who have gathered around Dabi in an attempt to stop him and steer him away from his evil ways.

The situation is emotionally charged as Dabi's physical deterioration coincides with the realization that his entire family is finally acknowledging his existence. This newfound validation prompts him to wonder why, if it was so simple, they did not recognize and accept him earlier.

dabi 🥢 @DabiLovingHours #MHA389 #MHASPOILERS

"everyone is looking at me. Oh, so that's how it feels... If it was such an easy thing to do, then why didn't it happen sooner?" STOP WHY DID HE HAVE TO SAY THAT THIS IS MY LAST STRAW "everyone is looking at me. Oh, so that's how it feels... If it was such an easy thing to do, then why didn't it happen sooner?" STOP WHY DID HE HAVE TO SAY THAT THIS IS MY LAST STRAW #MHA389 #MHASPOILERS "everyone is looking at me. Oh, so that's how it feels... If it was such an easy thing to do, then why didn't it happen sooner?" STOP WHY DID HE HAVE TO SAY THAT THIS IS MY LAST STRAW https://t.co/RL2ynFTSmn

Some readers see Dabi's cracked face in My Hero Academia chapter 389 as emblematic of the dissolution of his self-image and identity as a Villain. As the story progresses, the tragic nature of the situation becomes increasingly apparent, with Dabi's death becoming an inevitable outcome unless there is an external intervention.

Final thoughts

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Bones)

The Todoroki family's history of abuse towards Dabi has divided fans, with some even wishing for the family to perish. But it is not known what the mangaka's own vision is and whether there is any redemption for them, especially Endeavor. In order for the Todoroki family to achieve genuine redemption, they must find a way to save themselves and Dabi, if he is not dead already.

Previously, there was concern that Shoto would meet a tragic end upon his arrival at the Gunga battlefield alongside Tenya Iida. This worry arose from his exclusion in the vision of a happy Todoroki family depicted at the end of chapter 388.

However, a glimmer of hope has emerged, suggesting that Shoto's Hot and Cold Quirk may serve as a means to save his brother and the rest of his family. There has been too much of a build-up at this point to not let Shoto's arrival be impactful.

My Hero Academia chapter 389 is set to be released on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on the MANGA Plus website, Viz Media’s official website, or on the Shonen Jump+ app.

