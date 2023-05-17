Dabi's thoughts in My Hero Academia chapter 389 makes fans blame his parents for his condition

Spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 389 were leaked on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, bringing with them a truly heartbreaking issue. The chapter placed emphasis on the Todoroki family drama, with a scary update that could spell doom for a majority of the family’s members.

While My Hero Academia chapter 389 also offers a final hope in the form of an imminently arriving Shoto Todoroki, the situation is nevertheless bleak for the rest of the family. Although some fans are legitimately concerned with the apparently inevitable fate of the Todoroki family, others are finding a sense of sadistic glee in the situation.

Unsurprisingly, these very fans are responding to the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 389 leaks by expressing their joy that Toya’s abusers will die. While some are only discussing Endeavor in this context, others are asserting that the entire family, Shoto included are responsible for who Toya has become.

My Hero Academia chapter 389 causes fans to attack Todoroki family in what could be their final moments

N💥 @katsudekv #MHAspoiler #MHA389



welcome to another week of me asking what did todofam (minus endeavor) did to deserve all this welcome to another week of me asking what did todofam (minus endeavor) did to deserve all this #MHAspoiler #MHA389welcome to another week of me asking what did todofam (minus endeavor) did to deserve all this https://t.co/CPmmfU15rW

The alleged My Hero Academia chapter 389 leaks focus on Dabi’s heat explosion, as well as how it’s being set up as an inevitability despite the efforts of the Todoroki family. Likewise, this puts each and every member of the family (besides Shoto, who is still on the way) in danger of dying at Dabi’s hands.

However, a specific scene in the issue has seemingly swung some fans to begin rooting for Dabi. As his entire family is looking directly at him, Dabi thinks about how this is what it feels like to be watched by everyone and wonders why it didn’t happen so sooner if it was this easy. The scene is a truly heartbreaking one, which serves as a fitting set of presumably final words for Toya.

dabi 🥢 @DabiLovingHours #MHA389 #MHASPOILERS

"everyone is looking at me. Oh, so that's how it feels... If it was such an easy thing to do, then why didn't it happen sooner?" STOP WHY DID HE HAVE TO SAY THAT THIS IS MY LAST STRAW "everyone is looking at me. Oh, so that's how it feels... If it was such an easy thing to do, then why didn't it happen sooner?" STOP WHY DID HE HAVE TO SAY THAT THIS IS MY LAST STRAW #MHA389 #MHASPOILERS "everyone is looking at me. Oh, so that's how it feels... If it was such an easy thing to do, then why didn't it happen sooner?" STOP WHY DID HE HAVE TO SAY THAT THIS IS MY LAST STRAW https://t.co/RL2ynFTSmn

touya’s camgirl 🌸🐉 @DabiCumSponge REMEMBER WHEN THEY SAID “we’ll support you together” to this abuser, but no one spared a single thought for DABI and what he’s been through. #MHA389 REMEMBER WHEN THEY SAID “we’ll support you together” to this abuser, but no one spared a single thought for DABI and what he’s been through. #MHA389 https://t.co/ZT5bl0NfmZ

However, some fans have instead taken this line in My Hero Academia chapter 389 and turned it against the Todoroki family and their actions. These same fans now blame Rei, Shoto, Natsuo, Fuyumi, and Enji for making Dabi the way he was. Some partaking in said conversations are even asserting their joy at seeing the Todoroki family pay for their purported crimes.

It’s an interesting stance that highlights how beloved even the villains of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series can be. Despite Dabi's incorrigible personality and the horrible horrors he's committed, fans can't help but hope for a happy ending for him and the young Toya Todoroki inside of him.

touya’s camgirl 🌸🐉 @DabiCumSponge THEY ARE EQUALLY RESPONSIBLE for ruining touya, not just endeavor but everyone who was complacent (looking at you Rei) in making touya feel unseen #MHA389 THEY ARE EQUALLY RESPONSIBLE for ruining touya, not just endeavor but everyone who was complacent (looking at you Rei) in making touya feel unseen #MHA389 https://t.co/eo189J6Men

Revy ❤️‍🔥 @DabiHoee

Dabi seems so happy to see Endeavor burn. I LIVED FOR THIS MOMENT #MHA389 || #MHASpoilers Dabi seems so happy to see Endeavor burn. I LIVED FOR THIS MOMENT #MHA389 || #MHASpoilers Dabi seems so happy to see Endeavor burn. I LIVED FOR THIS MOMENT https://t.co/Ttre96XCgo

Ironically, it seems that fans want Dabi to instead go scorched earth if such a happy ending isn’t possible given the reactions to My Hero Academia chapter 389. Again, while only a sect of the fanbase feels this way, the true shock is how vehemently these fans are aligning themselves with Dabi and blaming an entire lot of the Todoroki family, even Shoto.

Furthermore, it begs the question of how these fans are interpreting the morals and themes of the Todoroki family drama narrative up to this point. While all media and art is subjective, to be fully knowledgeable of the Todoroki family drama story and have no forgiveness for Endeavor, Rei, and the others at all is somewhat confusing.

