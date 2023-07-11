My Hero Academia chapter 394: Major spoilers to expect

Following last weekend’s exciting issue, fans truly cannot wait to see which path author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi takes in the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 394. Set to officially release on Monday, July 17, 2023, fans are excited and hopeful that the series will continue its focus on Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka’s emotional bout.

Likewise, with Uraraka having seemingly just Awakened her Quirk in the previous issue, fans are curious to see if My Hero Academia chapter 394 will have Toga ascend in a similar way. In any case, dedicated followers of the series wait to see what’s in store for the upcoming installment, with spoilers hopefully releasing sometime in the next few days to give fans an early, inside look.

Until spoilers are released, however, fans are left merely guessing what’s set to occur in My Hero Academia chapter 394. Thankfully, there are a few key assumptions that they can make considering where Toga and Uraraka’s fight is currently at, as well as considering the pair’s overall narrative as foil characters.

My Hero Academia chapter 394 likely to see Toga finally reach out and take Uraraka’s hand

First and foremost, My Hero Academia chapter 394 is guaranteed to pick up where the previous issue ended, with Uraraka rushing at Toga with a friendly hand extended. Most likely, fans will see Toga refuse to take this hand in the chapter’s opening pages, instead trying to attack or fend off Uraraka.

This will almost certainly lead to another Toga flashback to a conversation with Twice, likely focused on the roles Heroes and Villains play and where those roles end and begin. With Twice having been a major part of Toga’s personal narrative and a major reason she now hates Pro Heroes, it’s almost certain that one of their previous conversations will come to light.

However, the events of My Hero Academia chapter 394 become much more difficult to predict from this point on, depending on what Toga chooses to take away from remembering said conversation. If she finds a way to further fuel the fire of her hatred and desire for revenge, fans will likely see Toga and Uraraka’s fight continue for at least a few more chapters.

This makes it all but certain that the fight will end with either Uraraka dead or Toga in handcuffs. While there could be some elaboration on Toga’s ultimate fate once the war is over, fans will likely see the fight leave off with Uraraka being forced to treat Toga like any other villain, despite her obvious feelings there.

If My Hero Academia chapter 394 instead sees Toga grab Uraraka’s hand and get rid of the Twice clones, fans will find themselves in the final stages of the conflict. With the Twice clones gone and Toga having conceded to Uraraka’s request for peace and friendship, all that would remain is All Might versus All For One and Izuku "Deku" Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki.

However, these fights are unlikely to materialize by the end of the issue. Instead, Horikoshi will likely devote the final moments of the issue to some brief words from both Toga and Uraraka, likely focused on the talk of romance the two have needed to have for so long. If this ends up being the path the issue follows, fans can instead expect the subsequent release to focus on a new fight.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

