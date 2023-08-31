My Hero Academia chapter 399 reveals a long-predicted team-up (but it's not Deku and Bakugo)

My Hero Academia chapter 399’s spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, bringing with them an exciting early look at the series’ upcoming release. While nothing is official until Shueisha’s release of the forthcoming installment this coming Monday, September 4, 2023, spoilers have historically proven to be fairly accurate.

Likewise, fans are already and excitedly discussing the alleged events of My Hero Academia chapter 399 in various online forums and social media websites. With All Might and All For One’s fight seemingly reaching its climax at an incredibly rapid pace, fans were delighted to see the issue’s main focus be on their battle.

However, series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi didn’t exclusively focus on the duo’s fight in this issue, instead showing an exciting and long-predicted team-up by fans. While fans have been hoping for Katsuki Bakugo’s return and teaming up with Izuku Midoriya to take down Tomura Shigaraki, this actually isn’t what My Hero Academia chapter 399 shows.

Yuga Aoyama and Toru Hagakure shine brighter than ever before while teaming up in My Hero Academia chapter 399

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 399 begins with All Might using his Tentacole and Froppy tentacles to dodge All For One’s attacks. He then tries to set up his next attack, which will use the Shoto cannon and the Tailman tail. All Might then realizes he needs to use “that” student’s Quirk if he wants to win, telling the Anima robot birds to grab him something he needs to do so. All For One then teases All Might for running away, adding that he’s fully aware of his foe’s plan for victory.

All Might dodges All For One’s next attack, but is soon trapped by another. All Might is barely able to escape, while All For One laughs at All Might’s current state. All For One then hits All Might with a surprise attack, causing him to spit up blood. However, the latter counters by putting the Shoto cannon inside All For One’s mouth and firing. The scene then shifts to Aoyama, who is the only hero left standing against Kunieda.

One of Kunieda’s plants steals Aoyama’s belt, as he teases Aoyama for being born with a broken power. Aoyama then activates his Quirk, but it goes in all directions. However, Hagakure suddenly appears, reflecting the lasers so that they hit Kunieda straight on. My Hero Academia chapter 399 ends by shifting back to All Might, who is now using his “I Can’t Stop Twinkling” move to fire lasers at All For One.

The significance of Aoyama and Hagakure’s team-up

Ever since chapter 256 when Hagakure first refracted Yuga’s Navel Laser, fans had been waiting for the duo to team up, given how complementary their powers are. While the two were technically working together at that point to eliminate robots, fans were hoping to see them team up against a more threatening opponent.

Thus, My Hero Academia chapter 399’s scene of the two teaming up in this way against Kunieda is still incredibly significant despite being very brief. Fans are finally vindicated in seeing that the two can be a deadly force to be reckoned with, especially thanks to the red herring that is Aoyama’s control belt for his Quirk.

There’s also a narrative significance to their team-up in this latest chapter, as Hagakure calls Aoyama a hero as she redirects his lasers back to Kunieda. Hagakure was the one who first discovered Aoyama as the UA traitor and was also the one who prevented him from injuring anyone else by attacking out of fear upon this discovery.

To see their relationship as both Pro Heroes and friends come full circle in My Hero Academia chapter 399 is incredibly rewarding to fans. It also helps fans put more faith in Horikoshi, who has admittedly made some questionable choices throughout the final arc thus far. However, in terms of this long-predicted and highly anticipated team up between Hagakure and Aoyama, Horikoshi has truly knocked it out of the park.

