My Hero Academia chapter 402: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 402 is set to be released on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following All For One’s shocking comeback against Stain and All Might, fans are fearing the worst as the villain heads towards Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s battleground.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what My Hero Academia chapter 402 will focus on until verifiable spoilers become available. However, they do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 402 while speculating on what to expect and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 likely the final or second-to-last chapter in All Might and All For One’s fight

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 402 will be officially released on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will arrive sometime during the day on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Fans can read My Hero Academia chapter 402 on Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app.

My Hero Academia chapter 402 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, October 1

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, October 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 1

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 1

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, October 1

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, October 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, October 2

Chapter 401 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 401 began with Stain explaining how he arrived at the scene and discovered All For One’s blood on some rubble. He hoped that All Might understood the lesson he was trying to teach him, which the hero confirmed via internal dialogue.

The two then prepared to kill All For One, but the self-proclaimed Demon Lord used Forced Quirk Activation to expel his blood from his body via Bloodlet.

The villain changed the composition of his remaining blood, meaning that Stain couldn’t restrain him again. He also revealed that he planned for Stain’s interference before throwing him to another area, leaving All Might behind.

All For One praised Stain’s influence on Tomura and the League before landing a devastating blow on him and stealing his Quirk. All Might then arrived, prompting All For One to fire a laser that was briefly blocked by the last of Hercules.

The laser hit All Might nonetheless, destroying his armor and leaving him lying on the ground helpless. Visions of Nana Shimura and Sir Nighteye then appeared, spurring All Might on to the point of him dragging himself across the ground to All For One while smiling.

The chapter ended with All For One watching U.A. fall as police chatter revealed he was close enough to Shigaraki and Deku to teleport there.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering the current situation, My Hero Academia chapter 402 will likely begin by focusing on Tomura and Deku’s battle and recapping what has happened during All Might and All For One’s fight. This will likely span several chapters, but the narrative will eventually return to the present, with All For One arriving and All Might appearing shortly thereafter.

In the meantime, My Hero Academia chapter 402 will likely see Deku and Tomura have a brief conversation about their respective roles in the struggle for One For All. This may even lead to the two admitting that they understand each other more than anyone else can. However, the conversation is expected to end there as the two continue their fight in the chapter’s final moments.

