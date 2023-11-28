My Hero Academia chapter 408: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week finally over, author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved original manga series is set to return with the imminent release of My Hero Academia chapter 408. Anticipation for the series’ next issue is especially high, given the shocking reveal of All For One and Yoichi Shigaraki’s shared origins in the previous release.

Likewise, fans are desperate to know whether My Hero Academia chapter 408 will continue to focus on the two brothers’ origins during the era of the onset of Quirks. Unfortunately, spoiler information for the upcoming installment has been delayed due to the series’ aforementioned break week.

Thankfully, spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 408 should be made available sometime within the next 48 hours or so, given the series’ typical leaks schedule. Even before that, fans can likely guess what the next issue will primarily focus on, given the final moments of the prior installment.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 likely to dive into All For One and Kudo’s history as mortal enemies

Major spoilers to expect

As mentioned above, My Hero Academia chapter 408’s events have likely already been set up by the final moments of the previous installment of the series. With the final scenes showing Yoichi transferring One For All to Kudo, formerly known as simply the Second User, the coming release should focus on All For One’s battles with him.

With Kudo having previously been revealed as the leader of a resistance movement opposing All For One, the chapter will likely see All For One dealing with Kudo’s group primarily. This should give further context as to why All For One is so triggered by the fact that Katsuki Bakugo looks so much like Kudo in his current fight with the young Pro Hero.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 will also likely see Kudo attempt to fight All For One personally with the Quirk Yoichi gave him. However, he’ll likely fail for the reasons of his Gearshift not being powerful enough inherently or with One For All’s power boost, and the fact that One For All hasn’t stored much power.

This may even lead to his death at All For One’s hands, which would set up Kudo to transfer his abilities to the Third User, who is still unnamed at the time of this article’s writing. This could likewise set up the naming of the Third User in the flashback’s final moments, which would result in all users of the One For All Quirk being named.

In any case, My Hero Academia chapter 408 will likely return to the present after spending over half the chapter focused on All For One and Kudo’s past via a flashback. Returning to the present, All For One will likely be spurred on by the rage of his memories and launch a ferocious attack on Katsuki Bakugo.

The chapter will likely end with Bakugo successfully dodging these attacks, but being unable to find an opening to attack by himself. The final panels could even end with Bakugo realizing that All For One has given himself up fully to his rage and the young Pro Hero planning to bide his time until such an opening presents itself.

